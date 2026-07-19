In his 14 months as leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Jens Spahn has weathered many crises. Now he is being brought down by a personal decision with political implications.

Here's what it's all about Jens Spahn resigned as leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group after it became known that he and his husband had become parents through a surrogate mother in the United States—even though he had been a political supporter of the ban on surrogacy in Germany.

The revelation sparked widespread criticism, cost him the support of the CDU, and prompted Chancellor Friedrich Merz to press him to resign.

As a result, Spahn suffered a serious loss of credibility at the height of his political career. His future in politics remains uncertain.

Politically, things had been looking up for Jens Spahn lately, but a personal decision has now brought him down abruptly. “One thing has become increasingly clear to me over the past few days: My family is the most important thing to me”—with these words Spahn steps down as CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader after only 14 months in office.

Pressure on the 46-year-old CDU politician from within his own party had grown massively in recent days. The reason: In his private life, he acted differently than he had helped decide politically—and this on an issue that is highly emotionally charged for the Union: Spahn and his husband, Daniel Funke, had decided to become parents and, to that end, had enlisted the help of a surrogate mother in the U.S. In doing so, he circumvented a ban in effect in Germany.

A Fall from the Highest Point of His Career

Spahn’s downfall comes at the peak of his political career so far—a career that some say could have led him to the chancellorship. After some initial difficulties, he had recently consolidated his position at the helm of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag and established himself as arguably the most powerful man in the CDU alongside Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The two CDU politicians, Jens Spahn and Hendrik Streeck, are facing criticism for having used the services of a surrogate mother. Data Protection Act

With an election result of 91.3 percent, things had gotten off to a promising start in May 2025. But just two months after Spahn took office as parliamentary group leader, the confirmation of legal scholar Frauke Brosius-Gersdorf as a judge on the Federal Constitutional Court fell through. Spahn was blamed for this because he failed to recognize the resistance within his own parliamentary group in time.

But Spahn didn't let that throw him off course. “It takes quite a lot to knock me off balance,” says the CDU politician from the Münsterland region of Westphalia. He has already proven this during other political low points. For example, during the scandal surrounding the purchase of COVID-19 masks, which continued to haunt him well into this legislative term.

Jens Spahn is facing criticism over large-scale mask purchases made at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic: His ministry purchased large quantities at high prices, in some cases without following standard bidding procedures, resulting in costs running into the billions and numerous lawsuits filed by suppliers who were not considered. KEYSTONE/DPA/Kay Nietfeld

Perseverance in Times of Crisis

His resilience in times of crisis has ultimately prepared him for further responsibilities. Spahn is 46, but has already served in the Bundestag for more than half his life. In 2002, at the age of 21, the native of Westphalia was elected to parliament as the youngest CDU/CSU member at the time; he has now been a member for nearly a quarter-century.

From 2017 to 2021, Spahn served as health minister under then-Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), and following the Union’s election victory in February 2025, he was also being considered for the position of economy minister. Merz, however, appointed him to the even more powerful role of parliamentary group leader. And he did so even though he had already had the occasional conflict with him in the past.

The Less Convenient Solution for Merz

Even back then, Thorsten Frei—the current head of the Chancellor’s Office and a loyal confidant of Merz—was being considered for the leadership of the parliamentary caucus. Merz, however, opted for the more difficult solution—because he wanted Frei by his side at the heart of the government.

After the dispute over judges, Spahn consolidated his position as parliamentary group leader and, in the fall, quelled the revolt by young rebels within the group against the pension reform. From then on, things went uphill. Most recently, Spahn, together with SPD parliamentary group leader Matthias Miersch, played a key role in the reform package, thereby strengthening the parliamentary group as a center of power alongside the chancellery.

The intensity of the outrage has been underestimated

When it comes to surrogacy, however, his political instincts have evidently failed him. He backed the ban in Germany at the party convention in February, was reelected as parliamentary group leader without mentioning it, and didn’t even tell the chancellor about it until just last week.

He completely underestimated the intensity of the outrage that arose when the surrogacy arrangement became public. As late as Friday afternoon, Spahn assumed that by playing for time, he could easily get away with it until the next regular parliamentary group meeting. At least, that’s how he came across on Paul Ronzheimer’s “Bild” podcast.

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But by that point, the pressure had already become too great. Merz urged him to resign immediately, which he did less than 24 hours later. The chancellor described the move as “right and inevitable.”

What happens next with Spahn?

It remains to be seen whether this will mark the end of Spahn’s political career. Given his loss of credibility, a comeback in a high-level position is hardly conceivable. It is also unclear whether he will retain his seat in the Bundestag. If he does, he would be relegated to the back benches, where Ralph Brinkhaus—a former parliamentary group leader (2018–2022)—already sits. If he does not want that, the trained banker could turn to the private sector, where he also has an excellent network. And in any case, he has his family, to whom he has given priority over his professional career.