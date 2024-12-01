The man spent 20 hours involuntarily on the toilet. imago images/Geisser

In Neu-Ulm, Germany, a man involuntarily spends 20 hours on the toilet. The police and fire department finally free the man.

Sven Ziegler

In Neu-Ulm, Bavaria, a 66-year-old man's visit to the toilet led to an emergency intervention. According to the Kempten police headquarters, the man's relatives were worried on Saturday night because he was not answering the toilet as usual. They therefore called the police, who did not find the 66-year-old at his home address. The officers then checked the man's place of work, where they found him locked in the toilet.

As the massive door could no longer be opened due to a technical defect, the fire department had to use a spreader to open it. According to the police, the rescue workers were able to free the 66-year-old from his predicament "in good health under the circumstances".

The man had reportedly been in the toilet since Friday morning and had spent almost 20 hours there. As no one else was present in the company building and he did not have his cell phone with him, he had not been able to contact anyone.

With material from AFP