Following the death of a family in Istanbul, the authorities have ordered controversial measures. Businesses are now to be obliged to monitor their premises with video recordings. In addition, another German tourist is said to have died in Istanbul.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A family of four from Hamburg died in Istanbul, probably due to chemical poisoning in a hotel.

Now the authorities in Istanbul have ordered 24-hour surveillance for businesses.

According to reports, another tourist from Germany has died due to poisoning. Show more

A family of four from Hamburg has died from chemical poisoning in Istanbul. A preliminary report from Turkish forensic medicine has now further incriminated the hotel, according to several media reports.

According to the report, the family's death was mainly due to a chemical substance in the hotel, the state broadcaster TRT reported, citing a report that has not yet been finalized. According to the investigators, food poisoning is considered rather unlikely. The investigations are ongoing.

The authorities in Istanbul have now ordered 24-hour monitoring for businesses. All businesses are obliged to make audio and video recordings day and night and keep them for 30 days, the Istanbul Provincial Governor's Office announced after a meeting on "food safety". It is not clear from the statement whether the rule only applies to businesses that work with food. In addition, street vendors are to be checked more frequently and companies in the pest control sector are to be inspected.

Eleven suspects have now been arrested. According to the Anadolu news agency, an arrest warrant was issued for four of them on Monday evening. They were sellers of sweets, stuffed mussels and a dish made from veal intestines (kokorec) as well as a café owner. They are accused of involuntary manslaughter. The family had eaten with the suspects.

Another fatality from Germany

But the family is not the only victim. As "t-online" reports, citing Turkish media, there have been further cases of poisoning in Istanbul. Another tourist from Germany is said to be dead.

He is said to have arrived in Istanbul on Monday. Two days later, he fell ill in his hotel in the Fatih district, according to reports. The family also had their hotel in the same district.

The tourist was finally admitted to a clinic with shortness of breath and sweating, where he eventually died. The cause of death is still unclear. The day before, he is said to have eaten rice and beans and smoked a water pipe. According to reports, an investigation has been launched.

In the meantime, two female tourists from the Netherlands have also fallen ill, as "t-online" further reports. The sisters were also staying in a hotel in Istanbul's Fatih district, suddenly felt unwell and were taken to hospital due to severe nausea.

While the older of the two women was discharged after brief treatment, the younger remained hospitalized for further checks. The authorities are now also investigating a possible case of poisoning. Concrete results from the medical tests are not yet available.

German student died a year ago in Istanbul

But that's not all: a student from Hamburg died in Istanbul a year ago. The 21-year-old, who was studying at Lüneburg's Leuphana University, died during an exchange stay in Istanbul.

Her death was initially attributed to food poisoning, the family's lawyer told the German Press Agency. However, a forensic report published this August, which was also made available to NDR in Lower Saxony, came to the conclusion that she was probably poisoned by pesticides against bedbugs.

The agent had probably been used in the neighboring apartment and entered the student's shared flat as gas. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the matter.

