Israel's actions in Gaza are triggering international criticism. More than two dozen countries are calling for an end to the war. Meanwhile, Israel has opened a new front. UN organizations are sounding the alarm.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the ceasefire was broken in March, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening.

According to the UN, almost the entire population is starving, but Israel denies a famine.

Israel and the UN accuse each other of blocking aid deliveries. Show more

This is the issue

Since the collapse of a ceasefire in March, very little aid has reached Gaza. Israel and the UN accuse each other of obstructing the distribution of aid.

According to reports from UN organizations, almost all the inhabitants of the sealed-off coastal strip are now starving. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority in Gaza, 15 people have died of hunger over the past day, most of them children. This cannot be independently verified.

Israel denies famine

The Times of Israel quoted a senior Israeli security official as saying that the military had not detected a famine in Gaza. However, measures must be taken to stabilize the humanitarian situation.

According to the newspaper, the official admitted that the amount of aid reaching the people in the sealed-off coastal strip had recently decreased significantly. However, he accused UN organizations of failing to collect and distribute food and other aid supplies that had arrived.

According to the responsible Israeli authority Cogat, around 950 trucks with relief supplies are waiting at the Kerem Shalom and Zikim border crossings to be picked up by United Nations organizations. A spokeswoman for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) explained that there are around 600 trucks with food, medicine, diapers and other hygiene products waiting in Egypt and Jordan. However, Israel has not given them permission to enter the Gaza Strip.

Dispute over aid organizations escalates

Israel accuses UNRWA of being infiltrated by Hamas. The Israeli government has therefore stopped all cooperation with the aid organization. Instead, Israel introduced a new distribution system some time ago with the help of the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in order to bypass the UN aid organizations and other initiatives.

Since then, there have been repeated reports of fatal incidents near the controversial foundation's distribution points. UNRWA head Phillipe Lazarrini calls the centers "sadistic death traps".

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas also sharply criticized Israel's actions. The "killing of civilians" seeking help at the GHF distribution centers is "unjustifiable", she wrote on X. In talks with Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, she emphasized that the Israeli army must stop killing people at aid distribution points. Should promises not be kept, "all options remain on the table".

The killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible.



I spoke again with @gideonsaar to recall our understanding on aid flow and made clear that IDF must stop killing people at distribution points.



All options remain on the table if Israel doesn’t deliver on its pledges — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) July 22, 2025

What about a ceasefire?

The dispute over food aid for the suffering population in the Gaza Strip is complicating efforts to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and the Islamist Hamas. Hamas insists that the UN and the Palestinian Crescent should once again control the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza, the "Wall Street Journal" quoted Arab mediators as saying. The GHF must be excluded.

According to the report, the proposal for a 60-day ceasefire currently being negotiated in the Qatari capital Doha provides for the UN aid organizations to participate in the distribution of food aid, but not to exercise control.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff is traveling to the Middle East this week to revive efforts for a ceasefire and establish an aid corridor into Gaza, according to US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

How the international community is reacting

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of more than two dozen countries call for an immediate end to the war in Gaza while criticizing Israel's handling of humanitarian aid to the sealed-off territory.

"The war in Gaza must end now," reads the text. "Further bloodshed serves no purpose." The hostages still being held in Gaza must be released immediately. The Israeli Foreign Ministry rejected the statement as "unrelated to reality".

The statement would send the "wrong signal" to the Islamist Hamas, it said. According to the Foreign Ministry, the terrorist organization started the war and was "solely" responsible for the fact that no ceasefire or hostage release had yet been achieved despite ongoing talks.

The declaration was initially signed by 25 countries, including Italy, France, Austria, the United Kingdom, Belgium and Canada, as well as the EU Commissioner for Equality and Crisis Management. Greece, Cyprus and Malta are now also listed in a communication from the British government.

The situation on the front line

Meanwhile, according to eyewitnesses, Israel's military entered the area of Deir al-Balah in the central part of the Gaza Strip with ground troops for the first time. Soldiers had taken control of buildings in the south-west of the city and positioned snipers on the roofs.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Israeli army also stormed warehouses and other facilities belonging to the UN organization during its advance.

Earlier, Israel's army had ordered the people of several neighborhoods in Deir al-Balah to move to the southwest to Al-Mawasi. Israel defines the tent settlement as a safe retreat for civilians. However, there have also been Israeli attacks there in the past, resulting in many deaths. Israel had previously held back militarily in Deir al-Balah because hostages were believed to have been abducted there by the Islamist group Hamas.

With the evacuation order for Deir al-Balah, 87.8 percent of the Gaza Strip is now under evacuation orders or within Israel's restricted military areas, according to the UN emergency aid office OCHA. The population is now crammed into twelve percent of the Gaza Strip. The coastal area on the Mediterranean is roughly the size of Munich.

