The Eisbach in Munich without surfers - a rare sight. But the Eisbach wave is no longer a wave. And the surfers are puzzling over what could have happened.

After the annual cleaning of the stream ("stream sweeping"), there is apparently not enough water flowing.

The city and surfers are working together to find the cause - new lighting was only installed on Friday. Show more

The nationally renowned Eisbach wave in Munich has disappeared. Surfing is currently not possible.

What happened? After the annual cleaning of the creek, surfing was supposed to start again on Friday evening - and with new lighting. "But the wave is not building up," says Mathias Schmidt from the Munich surfing interest group.

The cause is unclear. The sweeping of the stream could have something to do with it, but it could also be due to the Isar being diverted into the Eisbach. In any case, the Eisbach has too little water. The surfers are in contact with the city, says Schmidt. The building department said they were looking into the matter.

Last Friday, new lighting was put into operation at the Eisbach wave. This should ensure greater safety. Surfing is permitted from 5.30 am to 10 pm. At night, recreational sport remains prohibited.

In April, a 33-year-old surfer had a fatal accident - at the time, the darkness made rescue work more difficult. Now the fire department can switch on brighter lights if necessary, according to the city. The lighting was installed as part of the annual stream sweeping, which involves cleaning the bottom of the watercourse.

Why the wave has now collapsed is not clear to the surfers. "We're at a loss," says recreational surfer Klaus Rudolf. "I was standing on the edge with my board on Friday evening and couldn't believe it."

The Eisbach wave was temporarily closed after the fatal accident, in which the surfer's safety line got caught in the bed of the Eisbach. Investigations into the cause of the accident yielded no clear result. A few weeks later, surfing was allowed again.