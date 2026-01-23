Brutal end to a famous dog in China: Chutou the border collie, celebrated as an internet star, was kidnapped, killed and eaten in a restaurant. The tragic case is causing horror online and is now fueling the animal welfare debate in the country.

He was an internet celebrity in China, now his life has come to a tragic end: Chutou the dog was kidnapped and sold to a restaurant.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The tragic death of the famous internet dog Chutou is causing horror in China and around the world.

The eight-year-old border collie was kidnapped, killed and his meat was then prepared in a restaurant and served to guests.

Chutou had become famous on a Chinese online platform alongside his master, who worked as a travel influencer and had over 1.5 million followers.

He accompanied his master through deserts, guarded the tent in deep snow at night and inspired millions of people as an internet star: the border collie Chutou, who had a lot of adventures with the travel influencer Guo on the Chinese platform Douyin, which is comparable to TikTok, was a real celebrity with over 1.5 million followers. But now the dog's life has come to a cruel end.

Chutou was kidnapped, killed - and then cooked and eaten in a restaurant. This was reported by the British "Independent" with reference to the Chinese news portal "South China Morning Post".

Sold to restaurant for little money

According to the report, the tragedy took its course when Guo was on a solo trip to Georgia. During this time, eight-year-old Chutou was staying at his parents' farm in the Chinese province of Henan. When the animal suddenly disappeared, surveillance cameras quickly revealed that two strangers had taken the dog away on an electric scooter.

Guo, who had rescued Chutou as a puppy from a street vendor in 2018 for around 2,000 yuan (around 230 francs), immediately broke off his trip abroad and returned to China to search feverishly for his companion. At the end of May, he then tracked down a suspected kidnapper and offered him a ransom of 10,000 yuan (around 1170 Swiss francs) for the return of his dog.

According to the South China Morning Post, however, it was too late at this point: Guo received the bitter news that Chutou was long dead. The thieves had sold the animal to a restaurant for just 180 yuan (approx. 21 francs), where the border collie was immediately slaughtered, prepared and eaten by guests.

Even the owner's attempt to recover at least the fur or the remains of his animal from the responsible butcher failed - these had long since ended up in the garbage, it was said.

The alleged thief, who could be traced, is also said to have refused to apologize and, according to media reports, dismissed Guo with the words: "The dog is dead, so don't make such a fuss. I haven't broken the law." The man also claimed that he had mistaken Chutou for a stray dog - even though the animal was wearing a collar with a tracker.

Case fuels debate about animal welfare

The tragic case, which made waves online, reveals a problem: in China, there is still no national law that protects pets as sentient beings. Legally, pets are largely treated as mere material assets.

The local police have started an investigation, but whether criminal charges are brought depends purely on the monetary value. According to legal experts, criminal law in China only applies to theft with a material value of 2000 yuan or more. Guo is now trying to prove that this limit has been exceeded on the basis of his dog's fame and market value. However, the law does not cover the emotional loss.

Chutou's fate is fueling an already highly emotional debate in the country. In 2020, dogs were officially removed from the national list of farm animals and progressive cities such as Shenzhen have completely banned the consumption of dog and cat meat. Nevertheless, animal rights activists estimate that around ten million dogs are still killed for the meat trade across the country every year.

While a large majority of the population - especially the younger generation - strictly reject the consumption of dog meat, it is still considered a traditional delicacy in some regions of China. A sad highlight of this practice is the controversial dog meat festival in Yulin, which takes place every year in June.

According to the media, Guo is now fighting to ensure that the death of his beloved Chutou does not go unheard. He wants to publicize the case internationally in order to set an example against illegal pet theft and for stricter animal protection laws in his home country.