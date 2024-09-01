5.10 a.m.

While Israel bids a bitter farewell to the hostages recently killed in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been criticized by the bereaved, vows revenge. He announced that Hamas would pay a "very high price" for the murder of the six Israeli hostages whose bodies were discovered last week in an underground tunnel in the south of the Gaza Strip. According to media reports, the Israeli Ministry of Health stated that the hostages had been shot at close range some 48 to 72 hours before the autopsy.

Jonathan Polin and Rachel Goldberg (r.), the parents of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was killed by Hamas - with his sisters at the funeral in Jerusalem on Monday. Image: Keystone/Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool via AP

"Israel will not let this massacre pass," Netanyahu said at a press conference in the evening. He apologized to the families of the dead "that we did not succeed in bringing them back alive". He himself has been heavily criticized because relatives of the hostages accuse him of having condoned the deaths of the abductees through his uncompromising stance in the negotiations with the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas.

At his press conference, Netanyahu once again insisted that Israel's military must retain control of the so-called Philadelphi Corridor, an approximately 14-kilometer-long strip on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. "We will not give up the Philadelphi Corridor," he reiterated. This was a strategic and political necessity for Israel.

However, if Israeli troops remain in the area, an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza war and a release of the hostages, who are still being held by the Islamist Hamas, is likely to be extremely difficult. Both Hamas and Egypt are demanding that Israel withdraw its soldiers. Together with the USA and Qatar, Egypt is mediating between Israel and Hamas, who do not negotiate directly with each other as a matter of principle.

The mediation talks continued by telephone even after the six bodies were found, a US government representative involved in the negotiations told CNN. However, Netanyahu's press conference had virtually destroyed the efforts: "This guy has now torpedoed everything with a speech," the government representative was quoted as saying.

US President Joe Biden, who continues to hope for a hostage deal, also criticized Netanyahu. When asked whether the Israeli Prime Minister was doing enough to reach an agreement, Biden replied during an appearance in Washington: "No." Nevertheless, a final agreement on the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas was "very close". Asked what led him to this assessment after the many unsuccessful attempts to reach a deal, Biden replied that hope dies last.