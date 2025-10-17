The Vaud police informed on Friday. (symbolic image) Keystone/Gabriel Monnet

A 60-year-old man died while working in a field in Savigny VD on Thursday. The Swiss man was trapped under an agricultural vehicle and died on the spot.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 60-year-old worker died in an accident in Savigny VD on Thursday.

The man was trapped under the agricultural vehicle he was driving.

The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation; the Vaud cantonal police are investigating. Show more

A 60-year-old man died in a work accident in Savigny in the canton of Vaud on Thursday afternoon. According to the Vaud cantonal police, the accident occurred at around 1.10 p.m. in the La Claie-aux-Moines area.

For reasons as yet unexplained, the man, who was working in a field with an agricultural vehicle, fell under the machine he was driving. Despite the rapid intervention of the emergency services, the Swiss national from the canton of Fribourg died at the scene of the accident.

The public prosecutor's office of the canton of Vaud was informed. A public prosecutor on duty opened an investigation and commissioned the Vaud gendarmerie to investigate.

Several gendarmerie and police patrols from the Ostlausanne region, a police forensics team, an ambulance and a REGA helicopter were deployed. The exact circumstances of the accident are now being clarified.