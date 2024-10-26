Handcuffed and with their hoods over their heads, two young men were transported to the police Polizei Colne

An English farmer took the law into his own hands and brought two supposed intruders to the police in shackles. But instead of praise, he was arrested for false imprisonment.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A farmer from Lancashire, England, tied up two alleged intruders and took them to the police.

He was then arrested there himself.

The reason: he was accused of false imprisonment and assault. Show more

Farmer Neil Greenwood (52) from Lancashire, England, tied up two alleged intruders and took them to the local police on his quad bike. But he was then arrested himself.

Greenwood discovered the two young men - aged 17 and 20 - on his property and detained them because he believed they were trespassing on his land.

A day earlier, the men had crossed the farmer's field on an e-bike and left the bike there. The reason: a gate that had previously been open had now been closed.

The two were overpowered and tied up

So when they returned the next day to retrieve the e-bike, Greenwood got off his quad bike, overpowered the men and tied them up. This is reported by "The Sun".

On Sunday, at around 11.30 a.m., the local police received the first call from the farmer. He reported that he had arrested two people. Before the officers arrived, the 52-year-old contacted the police again and stated that the two alleged intruders had arrived at the police station.

The surveillance camera shows two men sitting on the quad bike in front of the police station, tied up and with hoods pulled over their heads.

"I was afraid of what he would do to us"

The officers arrested the farmer on site. The reason: he was accused of false imprisonment and assault. "I was afraid of what he would do to us," the 17-year-old told the newspaper. His mother adds that the two almost fell off the quad during the ride.

Greenwood was released on bail after questioning. The investigation is ongoing.