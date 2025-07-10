You had to pay five euros per person to get through. Screenshot Facebook

A farmer in South Tyrol has erected a payment barrier on a popular hiking trail. It is a protest action against garbage and vandalism.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A farmer set up a turnstile with a payment barrier on a popular South Tyrolean hiking trail to protest against garbage and vandalism.

Hikers had to pay an entrance fee of five euros, the action was only active for a short time and without a permit.

The authorities are examining the legality of this, but the Alpine Association rejects such barriers as a solution. Show more

At the weekend, a farmer set up a turnstile with a payment barrier on an alpine meadow near the Seceda in Val Gardena. For the first time in South Tyrol, you have to pay an entrance fee on a popular hiking trail. This was reported by "Rai News".

Hikers had to pay five euros to continue on the trail. Tourists from the USA and China paid for a photo, others turned back.

Carlo Alberto Zanella, the head of the Italian Alpine Club CAI, published a picture of the closed hiking trail on Facebook. The affected path is located on a 50-metre-long private section of the Seceda, one of the most photographed viewpoints in South Tyrol with a view of the Odle peaks.

Every day, up to 4,000 tourists take the cable car to the mountain pasture, walk a few steps and turn back, says Ivan Runggaldier, President of the CAI Val Gardena section.

The turnstile was a protest action

The farmer explains to various media that the turnstile was a protest action. It was only in operation on Saturday. "Everyone just walks through and leaves garbage behind and fires are lit. It's simply outrageous," said the farmer.

He wanted to draw attention to the destruction of his alpine pasture through reckless behavior.

The mayor of the municipality of S. Cristina confirmed that the turnstile had been erected without permission. The police and other authorities were called in to check whether such a barrier is permitted at all. Legal clarification is still pending.

"Of course, we also understand the landowner and property rights. But the fact that we are now starting to block paths in order to demand money somewhere is of course not the solution," said the South Tyrolean Alpine Association to "Rai News".

