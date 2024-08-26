It was thought to have been lost for over 82 years. Now a farmer discovered the old church bell in the small Lithuanian town of Antasava during excavation work. Watch the video to find out why it disappeared in the early 1940s.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Kupiskis region of Lithuania, a church bell that had been buried for around a century is unearthed.

It was discovered by local farmer Laurynas Druzas in his field.

The bell belonged to the church of St. Hyacinth in Antasava and was probably hidden so that it would not have to be handed over to the Russians as war material.

An expert will now have to decide what to do with the bell. Show more

Now the story has a happy ending after all:

Since the Second World War, the bell of the Antasava church in the small town of the same name in northern Lithuania was thought to be missing.

Now it has been rediscovered by a local resident, farmer Laurynas Druzas, in the fields outside the town.

Forging weapons from church bells

The bell is said to have been removed from the church bell tower in 1942 because it was feared that the approaching Russians would melt it down and use it for war purposes.