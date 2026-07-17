The president of the farmers' association warns that the calm in the fertilizer market is deceptive. If the situation in the Gulf does not improve soon, security of supply will be at risk.

Joachim Rukwied, president of the German Farmers’ Association, believes that the war in Iran is putting additional pressure on Germany’s agricultural sector and warns of new risks to the supply of fertilizers. “The situation in the Gulf has not improved to date, which confirms our fears: Anyone who relies on wishful thinking here is jeopardizing the security of supply,” Rukwied told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (RND).

Although there has been no physical shortage so far, according to the farmers’ association president, “nitrogen prices remain structurally high, and supplies for the new season are dangerously low.” He also fears that prices could rise significantly again, for example if the situation in the Gulf region continues to worsen, causing energy and gas prices to rise as well.

The EU had recently approved relief measures for farmers

Many farms would find it difficult to absorb the higher costs given the simultaneous decline in revenues. Rukwied therefore called for tax relief on agricultural diesel, a temporary reduction in the energy tax to the European minimum level, and relief from CO2 pricing.

In response to the recent rise in fertilizer costs, EU agriculture ministers decided that member states may provide targeted support to affected farms to help offset additional expenses for fertilizers. In addition, the EU has temporarily suspended tariffs on certain fertilizer imports. Nitrogen fertilizer is considered particularly price-sensitive because its production is closely linked to natural gas prices. Since farmers in the EU generally cannot pass on higher costs, many are using less fertilizer, according to the European Commission. This results in lower crop yields.