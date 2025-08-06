A dispute between farmers and illegal campers escalates in France: because the police didn't intervene, the farmers themselves resorted to spraying the uninvited guests with manure.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you French farmers drove unwanted campers away from a field with liquid manure.

The police did not intervene despite the farmers' request.

The incident is causing a stir online - also because of dramatic video footage. Show more

When the state doesn't help, liquid manure does - and in large quantities. In France, farmers have used an unusually drastic method to keep their fields tidy: because several campers had set up camp in a meadow without permission, the farmers moved in with tractors and slurry barrels.

As photographer Loic Madre reported to the Daily Mail, several caravans had set up camp in an agricultural field at the beginning of July. The land was soon to be harvested and the grass was also intended for animal feed. Negotiations with the campers came to nothing, however, and there was no support from the police.

The farmers intervened themselves

They got on their tractors, drove in circles around the travelers' vehicles - and sprayed liquid manure. In a video published on YouTube, people can be seen trying to stop the tractors, even holding on to them - and still being showered with liquid manure.

According to Madre, the campers left the site after a few days. However, the meadow was "badly damaged" afterwards.

The action went viral and caused discussion on social networks: While some criticized the farmers for their actions, others saw it as a legitimate reaction to official failure.