Demonstrators on the tarmac Farmers storm airport on Crete - flight operations halted

Farmers have been protesting on Crete for days.
Keystone

Farmers' protests on Crete have temporarily paralyzed Heraklion airport. What is behind the protesters' demands and how tourists are affected.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Farmers' protests on Crete have led to the temporary closure of Heraklion airport.
  • The protests are directed against high production costs and a lack of subsidies.
  • Farmers across the country blocked roads, border crossings and authorities.
Ongoing farmers' protests on Crete have led to the temporary closure of Heraklion airport today.

According to police sources, hundreds of demonstrators broke through a barrier and made their way onto the tarmac at Nikos Kazantzakis Airport.

As a result, flight operations were completely suspended, as reported by Greek radio. However, tourists are hardly affected by the events because there are few charter flights at this time of year.

Farmers demand relief from high production costs

Farmers across the country have been protesting for days against high production costs and the lack of subsidies and are demanding state support. There were also riots at Chania airport in western Crete. Demonstrators blocked access roads and threw stones, while the police used tear gas. A police vehicle was overturned and at least one officer was injured.

According to the organizers, the farmers in Heraklion want to remain on the site until at least late afternoon and then discuss their next steps. Roads, border crossings and authorities were also blocked in several regions of Greece. The situation remained tense in many places.

