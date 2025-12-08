Farmers have been protesting on Crete for days. Keystone

Farmers' protests on Crete have temporarily paralyzed Heraklion airport. What is behind the protesters' demands and how tourists are affected.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Farmers' protests on Crete have led to the temporary closure of Heraklion airport.

The protests are directed against high production costs and a lack of subsidies.

Farmers across the country blocked roads, border crossings and authorities. Show more

Ongoing farmers' protests on Crete have led to the temporary closure of Heraklion airport today.

According to police sources, hundreds of demonstrators broke through a barrier and made their way onto the tarmac at Nikos Kazantzakis Airport.

As a result, flight operations were completely suspended, as reported by Greek radio. However, tourists are hardly affected by the events because there are few charter flights at this time of year.

Heraklion Airport has been shut down as farmers entered the runway after clashes broke out involving stone-throwing and tear gas on Monday. Later, a large group of farmers managed to get onto the airport runway, with the airport issuing a NOTAM announcing its closure. #Crete pic.twitter.com/TO6y1H1kAq — Daphne Tolis (@daphnetoli) December 8, 2025

Farmers demand relief from high production costs

Farmers across the country have been protesting for days against high production costs and the lack of subsidies and are demanding state support. There were also riots at Chania airport in western Crete. Demonstrators blocked access roads and threw stones, while the police used tear gas. A police vehicle was overturned and at least one officer was injured.

According to the organizers, the farmers in Heraklion want to remain on the site until at least late afternoon and then discuss their next steps. Roads, border crossings and authorities were also blocked in several regions of Greece. The situation remained tense in many places.