Italian police officers have died in an explosion. (symbolic image) dpa

Firefighters and police are deployed to a farmhouse near Verona. According to reports, there is a sudden explosion.

According to media reports, three police officers have died in an explosion during a police operation in northern Italy. The Italian news agency Ansa reported that other officers were injured in the incident in Castel D'Azzano, south of the city of Verona.

According to the report, the police were in the process of clearing a country house in which three people were being held.

The responsible carabinieri in Verona did not initially comment when asked. According to Ansa, the explosion caused the two-storey building to collapse, burying the police officers underneath it. Firefighters, who were also at the scene, immediately rushed to help.

However, all help came too late for the three carabinieri. A woman who had been in the house was also injured. According to Ansa, she is believed to have triggered the explosion.