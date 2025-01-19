Melania Trump can't find any clothes for the inauguration. Designer doesn't want to be associated with her. (archive picture) Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

Melania Trump is facing a challenge: she still lacks the right outfits for her husband's upcoming inauguration as designers are holding back.

Melania already had difficulties finding designers for the first inauguration in 2017 and ended up wearing a costume by Ralph Lauren and an evening dress by Herve Pierre.

Melania Trump's personal designer Herve Pierre buys almost all of her outfits off the rack, as the fashion industry is not very cooperative with her. Show more

Melania Trump, the soon-to-be First Lady, is facing an unexpected fashion problem. As the world looks ahead to Donald Trump's inauguration, the question remains as to which designers are willing to dress Melania for this momentous occasion.

The fashion world is showing restraint when it comes to outfitting the future First Lady.

Although the inauguration offers one of the biggest stages for creations, only a few designers have so far agreed to dress Melania Trump on January 20.

She is expected to wear two different outfits on the day: one for the official ceremony and another for the evening ball.

The renowned fashion magazine "Women's Wear Daily" (WWD) asked 16 designers whether they would dress Melania, but none of them said yes.

There were similar problems at the first inauguration in 2017. Designers such as Marc Jacobs, Jason Wu, Zac Posen and Tom Ford declined to create outfits for the event.

In the end, Melania wore a powder blue suit by Ralph Lauren, which, according to rumors, was not the result of a direct collaboration with the designer. Her evening dress was designed by Herve Pierre, an American-French designer who acts as her personal designer.

Many fashion houses do not want to be associated with Melania Trump

Many fashion labels seem to avoid any association with Melania Trump. Herve Pierre reported that he was once turned away at the door of a boutique on Madison Avenue when he wanted to shop for Melania. He did not name the label so as not to give free publicity.

"I understand that people can criticize Mrs. Trump," Pierre told "WWD." "But to tell someone who comes to shop - at full price - 'You're not welcome here' is something I never expected."

According to the Mail, Pierre buys 99 percent of Trump's clothes off the rack, a marked departure from the practice of previous first ladies, who often favored bespoke designs. "I don't really do that, but for good reason: the fashion industry is not very welcoming," Pierre explained. "It's not a secret. Some are very open-minded and could do something special. But many are not."

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

