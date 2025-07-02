Murder suspect: Fatal attack on colleague was planned - Gallery The suspect was brought before an investigating judge at Schweinfurt district court on Wednesday. Image: dpa The suspect claims to have acted deliberately. Image: dpa A woman died in the attack in Mellrichstadt and two men were seriously injured. Image: dpa Murder suspect: Fatal attack on colleague was planned - Gallery The suspect was brought before an investigating judge at Schweinfurt district court on Wednesday. Image: dpa The suspect claims to have acted deliberately. Image: dpa A woman died in the attack in Mellrichstadt and two men were seriously injured. Image: dpa

A young man arrives at work in Germany in the morning. According to the police, he stabs an unsuspecting colleague out of nowhere. During his interrogation, the suspect tells astonishing stories.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The suspected knife attacker from Mellrichstadt in Germany was brought before the investigating judge.

During questioning, the man explained that he had deliberately chosen his victim.

The investigating judge at Schweinfurt district court had the suspect committed to a closed psychiatric ward. Show more

The alleged knife attacker from Mellrichstadt said that he acted out of an inner urge and deliberately chose his victim. "He deliberately wanted to kill the woman", said senior public prosecutor Markus Küstner in Schweinfurt.

An investigating judge at Schweinfurt district court had the suspect committed to a closed psychiatric ward. The case is being investigated on suspicion of murder, attempted manslaughter and dangerous bodily harm.

Regular drug use

According to Küstner, the 21-year-old justified the crime during his police interrogation with a mental illness. The German also claimed to have regularly consumed drugs such as cannabis - including on the day of the crime - and strong painkillers the day before. The motive of the Thuringian-born man is still unclear. So far, he had "no relationship of any kind" with the woman who was killed.

During his police interrogation, the accused admitted the crime and said "that he had the folding knife in his hand, entered the office through the door and then stabbed the female victim in a targeted manner", said Küstner. This was insidious and the German is therefore accused of murder. The attack took place in the building of his employer, the electricity supplier Überlandwerk Rhön.

Men allegedly not the main target

The suspect also seriously injured two colleagues. "He didn't want to kill the two men," Küstner recounted the 21-year-old's statement. "They wanted to stop him from committing the crime" and were injured by the industrial mechanic in the process.

❗UPDATE ❗



Eine Person ist noch vor Ort an ihren schweren Verletzungen verstorben. Entgegen der ersten Mitteilung gibt es zwei weitere Schwerverletzte.



Der Tatverdächtige, ein 21-jähriger deutscher Staatsangehöriger, befindet sich in Polizeigewahrsam.#MET0107 — Polizei Unterfranken (@PolizeiUFR) July 1, 2025

The accused, who most recently lived in Meiningen, Thuringia, around 20 kilometers from Mellrichstadt, was arrested shortly after the crime on Tuesday.

Was the alleged attacker not guilty?

Further investigations will have to show to what extent the young man may have been inculpable at the time of the attack. The "Main-Post" had previously reported on a possible mental illness of the man. According to Küstner, the 21-year-old had already been in a closed ward of a psychiatric hospital in the past. When, for how long and why? "We have to clarify that," said the senior public prosecutor.

If the investigators come to the conclusion that the 21-year-old was inculpable or diminished culpability at the time of the attack, they could apply to the competent court for so-called precautionary proceedings. If the court follows the opinion of the investigators, it can in turn order the accused to be placed in a psychiatric facility for a longer period of time - possibly even indefinitely in a locked ward.

Woman killed worked in the same open-plan office

According to the public prosecutor's office, the 59-year-old woman who was killed worked in the same open-plan office as the 21-year-old. It initially remained unclear what exactly the injured men, aged 55 and 62, were doing. The two seriously injured men are now out of danger, according to the police and public prosecutor's office. According to the police, employees of the company had overpowered the attacker and held him until the officers arrived on the scene.

Suspect not yet known to the police

According to the investigators, the 21-year-old was not known to the police for violent crimes or other offenses before the attack. According to the information available so far, he was single and whether he had children was still being investigated, said Küstner. "He was probably ill more often and was in the process of reintegration."

When he was brought before the investigating judge, the young man is said to have made no further comment on the attack and referred to his interrogation as a defendant. Blood, hair and urine samples from the suspect, which could provide information on possible drug use, are currently being evaluated.