The man is now in custody. (symbolic image) Marcus Brandt/dpa

In the district of Cuxhaven in Lower Saxony, a 46-year-old man is suspected of inciting his son to murder his daughter. The police suspect an "honor motive".

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 46-year-old man from the municipality of Wurster Nordseeküste is alleged to have incited his son to murder his sister.

The 17-year-old contacted the police himself and reported his father.

The man is in custody on suspicion of attempted incitement to murder. Show more

In the district of Cuxhaven in Lower Saxony, a father is said to have ordered his 17-year-old son to kill his sister. The background was apparently an alleged violation of the family's honor, as the police in Cuxhaven announced on Thursday. The 46-year-old from the municipality of Wurster Nordseeküste is now in custody.

On Tuesday afternoon, the son appeared at the police station to press charges against his father. He stated that he had ordered him to kill his 19-year-old sister. A week earlier, the police had been called to the family's home due to domestic violence.

In this context, the father was expelled from the home. After the son reported the incident, the father was arrested on Tuesday and brought before a magistrate. He issued a pre-trial detention order on suspicion of attempted incitement to murder.