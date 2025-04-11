On Friday morning, a shocking incident occurred in Klettbach in Weimarer Land: a family of four was found dead in their home. According to the police, it was the parents and their two children.
According to the television station MDR, it is a family with two children who are said to have been killed by the father. MDR and RTL report that the 49-year-old was a police officer.
The investigation is currently in full swing. A spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office in Erfurt confirmed the ongoing police operation. According to initial information, an extended suicide is being considered as a possible cause. However, the exact background is still unclear and the authorities ask that speculation be avoided.
The community of Klettbach is in shock. Residents and colleagues of the deceased police officer are deeply saddened. The police have announced that they will provide further information as soon as it is available.
Suicidal thoughts? You can find help here:
These services are available around the clock for people in suicidal crises and for those around them.
Dargebotene Hand counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or www.143.ch
Pro Juventute counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or www.147.ch