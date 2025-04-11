Four people found dead in the house. The police are investigating. https://ich-liebe-erfurt.de/

A shocking incident shakes the community of Klettbach (Germany): A family with two children was found dead in their home. The police are investigating and an extended suicide is being considered.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A family of four was found dead in their home in Klettbach (Germany). The father is said to have been a police officer.

Investigators are currently looking into an extended suicide as a possible cause, but emphasize that the background is still unclear.

The community is in shock, the police ask for restraint in speculation and announce further information. Show more

On Friday morning, a shocking incident occurred in Klettbach in Weimarer Land: a family of four was found dead in their home. According to the police, it was the parents and their two children.

According to the television station MDR, it is a family with two children who are said to have been killed by the father. MDR and RTL report that the 49-year-old was a police officer.

The investigation is currently in full swing. A spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office in Erfurt confirmed the ongoing police operation. According to initial information, an extended suicide is being considered as a possible cause. However, the exact background is still unclear and the authorities ask that speculation be avoided.

The community of Klettbach is in shock. Residents and colleagues of the deceased police officer are deeply saddened. The police have announced that they will provide further information as soon as it is available.

