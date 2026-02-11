British woman Lucy Harrison was shot dead in January 2025 - whether it was intentional or unintentional is currently being heard in court. Cheshire Police

The death of a young British woman in Texas raises many questions: Shortly after an argument about Donald Trump, her father led her into a room - seconds later a shot was fired. The incident is now being heard in court.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 23-year-old British woman was shot dead by her father on January 10, 2025 in the US state of Texas.

It is now clear in court that there was a heated argument about Donald Trump before the fatal incident.

The father explained in court that he had wanted to show his daughter his gun when a shot suddenly went off. Show more

A 23-year-old British woman was shot dead by her father in Texas at the beginning of January - shortly after a heated argument about Donald Trump. This has now been revealed at a hearing at the Coroner's Court in the traditional county of Cheshire in the north-west of England.

Lucy Harrison from Warrington died of a gunshot to the chest on January 10, 2025 in Prosper near Dallas. The US authorities investigated the case as possible involuntary manslaughter, but did not bring charges against father Kris Harrison - unlike the British Crown Prosecution Service.

In court, Harrison's friend Sam Littler described how there had been a "big argument" about Trump, who was about to be inaugurated for the second time, on the morning of the day of his death. Littler also said Lucy often got angry when her father talked about his gun ownership, according to the BBC.

According to Littler, Lucy asked her father during the argument: "How would you feel if I was the girl in this situation and had been sexually assaulted?" Kris Harrison had replied that he had two other daughters - and it wouldn't bother him "that much".

"When I picked up the gun, I suddenly heard a loud bang"

Shortly before leaving for the airport, the father led his daughter into the bedroom. Seconds later, a shot rang out. "Lucy was lying on the floor [...] and Kris was just screaming," said Littler.

In a written statement, Kris Harrison explained that he had wanted to show his daughter a Glock 9mm that he had bought for a "sense of security". "As I lifted the gun, I suddenly heard a loud bang. [...] Lucy fell immediately." He could not remember whether his finger was on the trigger.

Harrison also stated that he had relapsed that day and had drunk around 500 ml of white wine. Surveillance videos show him buying two packs of Chardonnay beforehand.

He said via his lawyers: "Not a day goes by when I don't feel the weight of this loss." The hearing will continue on Wednesday.