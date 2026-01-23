A 41-year-old man and his six-year-old daughter were killed in a tractor accident in Satteins, Austria. Because the accident occurred in a remote area, it went undetected for several hours.

The father and daughter were killed in the accident.

Here's what it's all about A tractor pulling a trailer began to slide down a sloping meadow and rolled over several times.

The father and his six-year-old daughter died, and the four-year-old sister was seriously injured.

A fundraising campaign has already raised more than 550,000 euros for the bereaved families. Summary created with

A father and his six-year-old daughter were killed in a tractor accident in Satteins, in the Austrian state of Vorarlberg. Their four-year-old sister was seriously injured.

The 41-year-old was driving with his two daughters on a sloping meadow in the Feldkirch district. The tractor was pulling a heavy trailer, according to local authorities.

While driving, the tractor-trailer began to skid. The tractor then tipped over and rolled several times.

Mother Discovers the Scene of the Accident

The accident occurred in a remote area and therefore went unnoticed for several hours. It wasn't until the 36-year-old mother became concerned that she began searching for her partner and children.

She finally discovered the family involved in the accident and alerted emergency responders. They responded with a large-scale operation. Among other things, two helicopters were deployed.

For the father and his six-year-old daughter, any help came too late. The four-year-old girl was flown to a hospital. She has since been discharged.

Firefighters knew the victims

The accident also took a heavy toll on the emergency responders. The Satteins Fire Department wrote in its incident report that some calls push rescuers to their limits, while others “strike them right in the heart.”

Several local firefighters knew the deceased personally. For that reason, emergency responders from the neighboring town of Frastanz took over the recovery operation.

Friends of the family have launched a fundraising campaign following the accident. They want to prevent the mother and her surviving daughter from facing financial hardship on top of their grief.

There has been an outpouring of sympathy. So far, more than 550,000 euros have been raised. The money is intended to support the two bereaved family members in the coming months.