In East Tyrol, a traditional Krampus parade got out of hand. Denes Erdos/AP/dpa

In Matrei in East Tyrol, a traditional Krampus parade got out of hand: Two masked figures attacked a walker and seriously injured his shoulder.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you During a traditional Krampus run in Matrei in East Tyrol, a 44-year-old man was attacked by two masked men and seriously injured in the shoulder.

The incident occurred during the so-called "Klaubawurf", in which passers-by are thrown to the ground.

The police are now investigating. Show more

Krampus Day is celebrated in Austria every year. In the Alpine region, the Krampus is a devil-like creature that accompanies St. Nicholas on 6 December. While St. Nicholas gives presents to the good children, the Krampus appears with a chain and rod to punish the naughty ones.

This was also the case last weekend: In East Tyrol, a traditional Krampus run got out of control. According to the Tyrolean provincial police, a 44-year-old man was attacked by two participants dressed as Krampus in Matrei on Saturday evening.

The father was out for a walk with his family at around 8 pm when the masked men injured him during the so-called "Klaubawurf" - when passers-by are grabbed by the clothes and thrown to the ground.

The man suffered a serious shoulder injury and had to be taken to hospital in Lienz. Nothing is yet known about his current condition.

The police have started an investigation into the incident.

More from the department