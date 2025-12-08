Krampus Day is celebrated in Austria every year. In the Alpine region, the Krampus is a devil-like creature that accompanies St. Nicholas on 6 December. While St. Nicholas gives presents to the good children, the Krampus appears with a chain and rod to punish the naughty ones.
This was also the case last weekend: In East Tyrol, a traditional Krampus run got out of control. According to the Tyrolean provincial police, a 44-year-old man was attacked by two participants dressed as Krampus in Matrei on Saturday evening.
The father was out for a walk with his family at around 8 pm when the masked men injured him during the so-called "Klaubawurf" - when passers-by are grabbed by the clothes and thrown to the ground.
The man suffered a serious shoulder injury and had to be taken to hospital in Lienz. Nothing is yet known about his current condition.
The police have started an investigation into the incident.