The children were forgotten at the Paganella Est rest stop. Screenshot Google Maps

A French father left his two daughters, aged eight and ten, at a highway service station in Italy. He only noticed the incident after driving almost 100 kilometers - alerted by the police.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two girls from France were left behind at a rest stop near Trento.

The father drove on for almost 100 kilometers until the police reached him.

The children were looked after and finally handed over to their parents. Show more

An unusual incident occurred last week in northern Italy. A French father left his two daughters at a rest stop on his way back from vacation - and didn't notice. According to Italian media reports, he only noticed that the children were missing after driving around 100 kilometers.

The man was on the road with the girls after the Ferragosto weekend and stopped for a short break at the Paganella Est service station near Trento. While he was drinking coffee, the eight and ten-year-old children apparently got out of the car unnoticed. When the father returned, he continued his journey towards Brenner without looking back. He assumed that his daughters were asleep in the back seat.

Four hours later, the family was reunited

Meanwhile, the girls were wandering around the area, disoriented. Employees at the service area noticed them and informed the traffic police. Although the two children did not speak Italian, they knew their father's cell phone number. This enabled the police to reach the man and persuade him to turn back.

The officers looked after the girls until their parents arrived. According to a statement, they "appeared calm" and were kept busy with leisure activities. The public prosecutor's office and the juvenile court in Trento were also informed.

After around four hours, the mother arrived at the rest stop, who was also on vacation in Italy separately from the father. The children were finally handed over safely to their parents.