Tom Philips, the father of a family, had been wanted by the police for four years. He abducted his three children. Police NZ

A father goes into hiding with his children for years in the remote wilderness of New Zealand. A photo of them in camouflage clothing goes around the world. Now the search comes to a tragic end.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In New Zealand, Tom Phillips, who had been in hiding with his three children since 2021, was killed in a shootout with police after shooting an officer.

One child was with him and was unharmed, while the search for the other two children continues.

Phillips was wanted on charges including serious violence and weapons offenses. The children's mother expressed relief at the end of the escape, but was saddened by the tragic outcome. Show more

For almost four years, a man hid with his three children in the wilderness of New Zealand - now his escape has come to a fatal end.

During a police operation in Piopio on the North Island of the Pacific state, the man opened fire on the officers after a pursuit and was shot dead by them - in front of one of his children.

One police officer was hit in the head and had to undergo emergency surgery. The other two children - a boy and a girl - are still missing and are being sought.

Father abducted children after argument in 2021

The case made headlines again and again over the years. Tom Phillips abducted his children in December 2021 - they were eight, seven and five years old at the time - after a family dispute and hid with them in the remote forests of the Waikato region. This followed a custody dispute in the family court after the parents separated. Despite several sightings and tips, Phillips could not be caught for years.

In October 2024, wild boar hunters spotted the family in the hills south of Marokopa, but only from a distance. They took a photo that went around the world: The children, dressed in camouflage and carrying large rucksacks, follow their father. One of the children could be heard asking the hunters: "Who knows we're here?", as reported by Radio New Zealand. It was the first time in three years that all three children had been seen together.

Help from outside?

Despite helicopters, search teams and even a large reward being offered, Phillips managed to escape the searchers. The police suspect that he simply knew the remote, rugged terrain too well - he had lived in the region all his life. It is also assumed that he received help from others.

However, there have been a number of brief, disturbing sightings: a masked man shopping at a hardware store in Hamilton, reports of a stolen SUV near Kawhia and a blurry surveillance video of a break-in at a supermarket in Piopio.

Where are the other kids?

Now the police had been called about an armed burglary at a farm. On the scene, the officers came across a man and a child who then fled on a quad bike. The fatal shots were fired during the subsequent pursuit.

The child, who was found at the scene, received comprehensive care. The incident was "deeply traumatic" for all involved, Rogers said. "This is devastating news for the family of Tom Phillips and the outcome no one wanted."

The children's mother told New Zealand media she was deeply relieved that the suffering for her children had now ended. "They have been sorely missed every day for almost four years and we look forward to welcoming them back home with love and care," she emphasized. "At the same time, we are saddened by the course of events today. Our hope was always that the children could be returned in a peaceful and safe manner."