Rescue workers work at the site where a funicular derailed in Lisbon. Photo: Armando Franca/AP/dpa Armando Franca/AP/dpa

In the serious accident in Lisbon, a three-year-old boy was pulled alive from the wreckage. His father was initially presumed dead - it has now emerged that he survived and is in hospital.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you At least 16 people died in the Elevador da Glória accident in Lisbon.

A three-year-old boy was rescued injured; his mother is in a critical condition, his father is alive, contrary to initial reports.

The police have confirmed the nationalities of the victims - including a Swiss woman. Show more

The devastating accident involving the historic Elevador da Glória in Lisbon left at least 16 people dead and over 20 injured. Among those affected is a German family from Hamburg.

Initially, the authorities had assumed that the father of the three-year-old boy was among the fatalities. However, as reported by CNN Portugal, it emerged during the night that the 46-year-old was alive and being treated at the Hospital de São José. His wife (45) is in a critical but stable condition at Santa Maria Hospital.

The family had searched for their father themselves after the supposed news of his death - only a police officer led them to the right hospital, where he was lying as a previously unidentified patient.

The Polícia Judiciária confirmed the nationalities of the fatalities on Friday: five Portuguese, three British, two South Koreans, two Canadians and one person each from Switzerland, Ukraine, the USA and France.

The accident remains one of the worst in Lisbon's recent history. The investigation into the cause - according to initial indications, a broken safety cable - is ongoing.