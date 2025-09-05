Initially, the authorities had assumed that the father of the three-year-old boy was among the fatalities. However, as reported by CNN Portugal, it emerged during the night that the 46-year-old was alive and being treated at the Hospital de São José. His wife (45) is in a critical but stable condition at Santa Maria Hospital.
The family had searched for their father themselves after the supposed news of his death - only a police officer led them to the right hospital, where he was lying as a previously unidentified patient.
The Polícia Judiciária confirmed the nationalities of the fatalities on Friday: five Portuguese, three British, two South Koreans, two Canadians and one person each from Switzerland, Ukraine, the USA and France.
The accident remains one of the worst in Lisbon's recent history. The investigation into the cause - according to initial indications, a broken safety cable - is ongoing.