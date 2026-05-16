Steve Mattaboni died in the attack. X

A man has died in a suspected shark attack off the west coast of Australia. Rescue workers were able to rescue the seriously injured 38-year-old from the water - but all help came too late.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A 38-year-old man is believed to have been attacked by a shark off Rottnest Island near Perth.

The man was rescued from the water seriously injured and died despite rescue attempts.

According to rescue workers, a great white shark around four meters long was spotted in the region. Show more

A man has been killed in a suspected shark attack in southwest Australia. The incident occurred on Saturday morning (local time) near Rottnest Island off the metropolis of Perth, according to several Australian media outlets citing police reports.

The 38-year-old was presumed to have been bitten by a shark on a reef popular with divers and fishermen, they said. He was taken out of the water seriously injured and received medical treatment. "Unfortunately, the man could not be resuscitated," a police spokeswoman was quoted as saying. According to the local rescue organization Surf Life Saving, a four-meter-long great white shark was spotted in the area at the time of the attack.

Shark attacks have increased recently

According to official data from 2025, there has been an average of around 20 shark incidents with injuries per year in Australia over the past ten years. On average, 2.8 deaths were recorded each year. Three species native to the region are particularly dangerous to humans: tiger sharks, bull sharks and white sharks.

Attacks have become more frequent in recent months, particularly in the eastern state of New South Wales and especially around Sydney. One case in particular in January, in which a twelve-year-old died from injuries presumably caused by a bull shark, moved many people.