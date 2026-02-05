The man was attacked on a regional train. (symbolic image) Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

A family is in shock after the fatal attack on a train conductor in Rhineland-Palatinate. While the man was fighting for his life in hospital, his father suffered a heart attack.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A train attendant dies after a violent attack during a ticket inspection on a regional train.

The victim's father suffers a heart attack after hearing about the attack.

Criminal proceedings are opened against the alleged perpetrator for homicide. Show more

The fatal attack on 36-year-old train conductor Serkan C. not only shocked colleagues and passengers, but also plunged an entire family into an exceptional situation. The single father of two sons was on duty on a regional express train in Rhineland-Palatinate on Monday when things escalated during a ticket check.

According to the Zweibrücken public prosecutor's office, a 26-year-old man without a ticket suddenly attacked the train attendant and punched him several times in the head. Serkan C. suffered serious injuries and was admitted to hospital with a brain haemorrhage. Doctors fought for his life for two days - in vain. On Wednesday morning, the man was pronounced dead.

While Serkan C. lay in a coma, relatives and friends rushed to the hospital. His two sons, aged 13 and 11, were also at his bedside. "The children saw their own father on his deathbed," a cousin of the victim told RTL. "It could hardly be any worse."

"Dutiful and calm man"

Particularly dramatic: when the father of the victim learned of the attack on his son, he suffered a heart attack. According to RTL, he was medically stabilized. The family is now busy supporting each other - especially the two underage children.

The attack occurred on the route between Kaiserslautern and Saarbrücken, shortly after the exit in Landstuhl. According to investigators, the only trigger was the missing ticket. "He died because of 60 euros," said a relative of the victim in an interview. Serkan C. loved his job and was known by his colleagues as conscientious and calm.

The suspect is a Greek citizen and lives in Luxembourg. According to the public prosecutor's office, he has no previous convictions or police records in Germany. He has been remanded in custody. The investigation is ongoing. The presumption of innocence applies.