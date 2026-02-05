According to the Zweibrücken public prosecutor's office, a 26-year-old man without a ticket suddenly attacked the train attendant and punched him several times in the head. Serkan C. suffered serious injuries and was admitted to hospital with a brain haemorrhage. Doctors fought for his life for two days - in vain. On Wednesday morning, the man was pronounced dead.
While Serkan C. lay in a coma, relatives and friends rushed to the hospital. His two sons, aged 13 and 11, were also at his bedside. "The children saw their own father on his deathbed," a cousin of the victim told RTL. "It could hardly be any worse."
"Dutiful and calm man"
Particularly dramatic: when the father of the victim learned of the attack on his son, he suffered a heart attack. According to RTL, he was medically stabilized. The family is now busy supporting each other - especially the two underage children.
The suspect is a Greek citizen and lives in Luxembourg. According to the public prosecutor's office, he has no previous convictions or police records in Germany. He has been remanded in custody. The investigation is ongoing. The presumption of innocence applies.