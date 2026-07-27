A few hours before the suspected attack on the Berlin CSD, Abdul B. was still on the phone with his father. The 21-year-old reportedly said that he missed him. Later, he is said to have driven a van into a crowd of people.

"He said he missed me" Father spoke with the CSD assassin on the very day of the attack

Here's what it's all about Abdul B. is alleged to have driven a van into a crowd on the outskirts of Berlin's CSD.

His father spoke with him on the day of the incident and, according to his own account, did not notice anything out of the ordinary.

The 21-year-old is said to have become radicalized and attempted to join ISIS. Summary created with

One woman died, and 29 other people were injured: Abdul B. is alleged to have driven a van into a crowd on the outskirts of Berlin’s Christopher Street Day.

On Sunday evening, the 21-year-old died during an attempted arrest at an allotment garden complex in Berlin-Spandau. Shots were also fired during the incident.

A few hours before his death, the magazine *Der Spiegel* spoke with his father. He describes a son whom he finds it hard to associate with the alleged crime.

What did Abdul B. say shortly before the crime?

Abdul B. had called his father in Lebanon as recently as Saturday.

"We talked just like we always do, every day," Tawfik B. told "Spiegel." His son had told him that he missed him and would like to be with the family in Lebanon.

Shortly thereafter, the rented van reportedly drove into the crowd. According to his own account, the father then tried “hundreds of times” to reach his son. The last of his messages was delivered at 9:53 p.m.

According to investigators, Abdul B. had become radicalized. Last year, he is said to have attempted on several occasions to join the so-called Islamic State.

You can find all the details about the assassination in the live updates: Angriff am CSD in Berlin Abdul B. war in Therapie – Arzt sah keine Hoffnung

According to the Berlin State Attorney General's Office, he traveled to Lebanon in May 2025. From there, he apparently intended to travel to Syria to join the terrorist militia.

The attempt failed. Abdul B. was placed in pretrial detention and was later sentenced to a juvenile sentence in Berlin.

The father is from southern Lebanon and identifies as a Shiite. He said his family is religious but not extremist. His son, on the other hand, “loved” the Sunnis. ISIS is a Sunni extremist terrorist organization that also persecutes Shiites.

Some time ago, Tawfik B. asked Abdul about his views on ISIS. His son described the organization as “bad.” Nevertheless, the two argued about his appearance. “I didn’t allow him to grow a long beard,” said the father. Apparently, he saw this as a possible sign of extremism.

The 21-year-old lived in Berlin with his mother and two of his three sisters. His parents are divorced. According to his father, he attended school through the tenth grade and later worked as a security guard and driver, among other jobs. He never had a permanent job.

"Was brainwashed"

He often spent his nights on his cell phone or watching TV, slept a lot, and frequently didn't get up until late afternoon.

The father cannot explain why his son would have committed such an act. His only theory: “He was brainwashed.” The family is in shock.

The investigation into the attack and any possible accomplices is ongoing.