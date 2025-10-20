US President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP/dpa sda

Shortly before US President Donald Trump's return to Florida, the Secret Service discovered an elevated hunting rack near the runway of Air Force One - with a direct line of sight to the aircraft. The FBI immediately took over the investigation.

Sven Ziegler

A possible security incident during the arrival of US President Donald Trump in Florida is causing a stir: The Secret Service discovered an elevated hunting rack with a direct view of Air Force One's runway during security preparations at Palm Beach International Airport on Thursday, as Newsweek reports.

According to FBI Director Kash Patel, his agency has taken "full investigative control". Special units had been flown in to secure evidence and analyze cell phone data. Patel told Newsweek that "all technical resources have been activated" to identify possible participants.

At the time of the discovery, there were no people on site and no arrests have been made. The discovery was made as part of the standard security checks that are carried out before every presidential landing.

Rack probably set up months ago

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi emphasized that "at no time was there any danger to the President". He did not disclose details of the objects found for security reasons, but spoke of an "important indication of the effectiveness of our layered protective measures".

According to initial assessments, the hunting frame had not been erected at short notice, but had been set up months ago. Nevertheless, the position - with a clear line of sight to the landing site of the presidential plane - alarmed the security authorities.

Trump has survived several assassination attempts in recent years, most recently a gun attack during the 2024 election campaign. Since his inauguration in January 2025, the Secret Service has been applying an enhanced level of protection.

The investigations by the FBI, Secret Service and Department of Justice are ongoing.