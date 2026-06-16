Drones carrying explosives, snipers, and a storming of the White House: According to its own statements, the FBI has foiled a plot to attack a martial arts event on the U.S. president’s birthday.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The FBI claims to have foiled an attack on then-birthday celebrant Donald Trump on June 14.

Several perpetrators from different states planned to attack using explosive-laden drones and snipers during the UFC fight in front of the White House.

Five people have reportedly been arrested. Show more

According to its own statements, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) thwarted a suspected attack on a martial arts event in front of the White House on June 14—U.S. President Donald Trump’s birthday.

As a result of a multi-state operation, several people were taken into custody, FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on Tuesday on the platform X. Thus, the alleged planned attacks were “nipped in the bud.”

On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region – and thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of… pic.twitter.com/PbWkIk1Lr5 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 16, 2026

A report by Fox News, which the FBI director shared, cited law enforcement officials as saying that the alleged attack was to involve drones loaded with explosives. The “New York Post” reports that there were five arrests.

Drones and snipers planned

The plan was to strike buildings in the vicinity to force an evacuation of the event and drive attendees toward a group of snipers. The plan was then to storm the entrance to the White House, the report said.

Patel wrote that the FBI and law enforcement agencies had already become aware of a “potential threat” to the event on June 10. As reported by Fox News and CBS News, an arrest was made shortly thereafter.

On Trump’s 80th birthday, cage fights took place on the South Lawn of the White House. (File photo) dpa

Investigators reportedly became aware of the alleged attack plans through chats on the Signal messaging app, which led to further arrests. The White House did not initially comment on the reports.

Event on Trump’s Birthday

Trump himself apparently knew nothing about the planned attack, as he admitted at the G7 summit in Evian. The only attacks he was aware of were those by the UFC fighters who were beating each other up in the ring.

Q: Were you briefed on the attack plans for the UFC event at the White House? TRUMP: ... Q: The FBI thwarted an attack TRUMP: I haven't heard about it, no. The attack I watched were the fighters.



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 16. Juni 2026 um 14:57

U.S. President Trump is considered a fan of mixed martial arts—an often bloody combat sport that combines techniques from boxing, wrestling, kickboxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu, among others. At Sunday’s event, top stars from the professional MMA league Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competed against each other in a specially constructed arena.

In addition to Trump and his family, guests included several cabinet members and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. The official occasion was the celebrations surrounding the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence Day. However, that date is actually July 4.