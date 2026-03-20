According to media reports, Joe Kent is being investigated by the FBI. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

First he resigned over the Iran war, now the FBI is investigating him: Joe Kent, the former head of counter-terrorism under Donald Trump, is alleged to have passed on classified information, according to media reports.

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you The FBI is investigating Trump's former counter-terrorism chief Joe Kent, according to media reports.

Kent had previously resigned from his post in protest against the Iran war and made his criticism of Trump public.

According to insiders, the FBI has been investigating Kent for some time and he is accused of allegedly passing on secret information. Show more

It sounds like something straight out of a political thriller: First Donald Trump's head of counter-terrorism spectacularly resigns in protest against the Iran war - then it becomes known that the FBI is investigating him. According to media reports, Joe Kent, now former director of the National Counterterrorism Center, is the focus of the US domestic intelligence agency.

As first reported by the portal "Semafor" and confirmed by the "New York Times" and "CBS News", citing insiders, the FBI investigation into Kent has been ongoing for some time. Accordingly, he is accused of having passed on sensitive intelligence information.

Public resignation

The accusations hit a man who publicly distanced himself from the Trump administration, submitted his resignation and directly justified it with the war against Iran. "I cannot in good conscience support this war," Kent had written on X.

After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today.



I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this… pic.twitter.com/prtu86DpEr — Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) March 17, 2026

In his letter to President Trump, he sharply criticized the official justification for the attack: "Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation," Kent wrote. He also stated: "It is clear that we started this war because of pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."

Interview with Tucker Carlson

The day after his resignation, Kent backed up his criticism in an interview with Tucker Carlson. He denied that there had been any indications of an acute danger from Iran before the war began. Nor had there been any intelligence indicating that Iran was on the verge of an attack or the construction of a nuclear bomb.

At the same time, Kent made serious accusations against internal processes within the government in an interview with the controversial journalist. There had been no "serious debate" before the war, instead "the Israelis had driven the decision". Many important decision-makers had not been able to put forward their opinions and discussions had only taken place behind closed doors.

His objections no longer reached the White House, Kent told Carlson. He realized that his message "just wasn't getting through". Staying in office would hardly have changed anything, which is why he saw his resignation as the last remaining option. It was the only way to get his point of view across to the President, and the subsequent conversation with Trump was "very respectful and friendly".

Publicly, however, Trump reacted sharply, according to "CBS News" he said of Kent: "I've always thought he was weak on security issues." He added: "It's good that he's gone, because he said Iran was not a threat. Iran was a threat." The New York Times also reported that Trump portrayed Kent's position after his resignation as untenable.

"Insulting and ridiculous"

Shortly after Kent's departure, Trump's entourage also voiced criticism: Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich wrote on X that Kent had "often been at the center of national security leaks" and "spent his entire time undermining the chain of command and weakening the president". He did not provide specific details about what information Kent is alleged to have passed on.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said, according to CBS News, that Kent's resignation letter was full of "false allegations". Iran had indeed posed an imminent threat. The claim that Trump had been pushed into war by another country was "insulting and ridiculous".

Leavitt told Fox News that Kent had not been involved in any of the discussions about the Iran war. He had not played a role in compiling the president's daily intelligence briefings for some time, according to the White House press secretary.

Investigations in a politically heated environment

Not much is yet known about the background to the FBI investigation. The New York Times places the investigations in a politically heated environment and points out that the Trump administration has repeatedly put pressure on critics and opponents with criminal investigations.

In addition, Kent himself has been polarizing for years. The liberal New York Times describes him as a politician with a history of conspiracy narratives. For example, he has suggested without evidence that FBI agents could have been involved in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"CBS" also points out that Kent has paid a member of the Proud Boys for consulting work in the past, called the 2020 election stolen and called for Anthony Fauci to be charged with murder because of the Covid "scam".

Critics also accuse Kent of having a strong anti-Israel agenda and even anti-Semitism. This is likely to intensify after the interview with Tucker Carlson: According to the "New York Times", it was also about unfounded allegations that Israel was involved in the assassination attempt on Trump in 2024 as well as the murder of right-wing Charlie Kirk.