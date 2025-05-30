Susie Wiles is Trump's chief of staff in the White House. (archive picture) Bild: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

Alleged messages from US President Donald Trump's chief of staff have caused a stir in Washington. The White House said on Friday that it was taking the cyber security of government employees seriously.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alleged messages from US President Donald Trump's chief of staff are causing a stir.

Text messages and calls appear to have been sent by a person who had access to the contacts in Wiles' private cell phone.

In some cases, recipients mistook messages for official requests from the White House. Show more

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, senators, governors, businessmen and other prominent people had received messages purporting to be from White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. The text messages and calls appear to have been made by someone who had access to the contacts on Wiles' personal cell phone. However, they did not originate from her number.

In some of the calls, a voice was heard that sounded like Wiles'. The voice may have been generated using artificial intelligence, the report said. In some cases, recipients had mistaken messages for official requests from the White House, but others had also reported that the messages did not sound like Wiles.