Uproar in WashingtonFBI investigates fake news from Trump's chief of staff
30.5.2025 - 21:35
Alleged messages from US President Donald Trump's chief of staff have caused a stir in Washington. The White House said on Friday that it was taking the cyber security of government employees seriously.
According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, senators, governors, businessmen and other prominent people had received messages purporting to be from White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. The text messages and calls appear to have been made by someone who had access to the contacts on Wiles' personal cell phone. However, they did not originate from her number.
In some of the calls, a voice was heard that sounded like Wiles'. The voice may have been generated using artificial intelligence, the report said. In some cases, recipients had mistaken messages for official requests from the White House, but others had also reported that the messages did not sound like Wiles.