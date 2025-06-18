San Francisco mobilizes against ICE and the Trump administration A poster at a bus stop in Oakland gives tips on how to behave in the event of a razzzie by the US immigration authorities. Image: Helene Laube Tips for immigrants and citizens dealing with ICE: a flyer on a notice board in a pub in San Francisco's Mission District. Image: Helene Laube A flyer in San Francisco calls for participation in a June 14, 2025 protest against Trump's immigration policies. Image: Helene Laube A poster from the organizers of the "No Kings!" protests in San Francisco - and nationwide. Image: Nokings.org A flyer at the Crown Café in Oakland with tips and phone numbers for ICE operations. Image: Helene Laube "Hands off democracy!": Call for the "Hands Off" protests on April 5, 2025 in San Francisco against the erosion of democracy in the U.S. Image: Helene Laube "Billionaires are the problem: Not immigrants, LGBTQ+ or people of color: Call for a protest on February 13, 2025 in San Francisco against the Trump administration's demonization of certain groups. Image: Helene Laube San Francisco mobilizes against ICE and the Trump administration A poster at a bus stop in Oakland gives tips on how to behave in the event of a razzzie by the US immigration authorities. Image: Helene Laube Tips for immigrants and citizens dealing with ICE: a flyer on a notice board in a pub in San Francisco's Mission District. Image: Helene Laube A flyer in San Francisco calls for participation in a June 14, 2025 protest against Trump's immigration policies. Image: Helene Laube A poster from the organizers of the "No Kings!" protests in San Francisco - and nationwide. Image: Nokings.org A flyer at the Crown Café in Oakland with tips and phone numbers for ICE operations. Image: Helene Laube "Hands off democracy!": Call for the "Hands Off" protests on April 5, 2025 in San Francisco against the erosion of democracy in the U.S. Image: Helene Laube "Billionaires are the problem: Not immigrants, LGBTQ+ or people of color: Call for a protest on February 13, 2025 in San Francisco against the Trump administration's demonization of certain groups. Image: Helene Laube

Mass deportations were a key campaign promise of Donald Trump. And despite massive protests, the US president is pushing for even tougher action against migrants. San Francisco is mobilizing against the immigration authorities' aggressive approach.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump is pushing ahead with his tough migration policy and ordering more and more raids on immigrants by the immigration authorities ICE.

Many migrants living in the USA with or without a residence permit have been afraid since Trump took office.

Citizens, organizations and businesses - and immigrants - are increasingly organizing against ICE.

A report from San Francisco. Show more

On Monday last week, as people in San Francisco took to the streets once again to demonstrate against the militarized raids, arrests and deportations without due process by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, rumors of impending raids swirled through the restaurant scene.

The Delfina restaurant decided to remain closed out of concern about a possible visit from the increasingly aggressive Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). "The skin color of many of our employees is not the same as that of our crazy orange king," chef and owner Craig Stoll was quoted as saying, referring to US President Donald Trump. "We have therefore decided to remain closed tonight as a precaution. Our team is nervous, we are nervous. We'll see what tomorrow brings."

The website of the award-winning restaurant, which has been attracting guests from all over the world for 26 years, stated that Delfina was "closed tonight as a precaution and to protect our staff and guests due to the protests in the Mission District." Traditionally inhabited by immigrants, the Mission District mutated into a gentrified trendy district during the dotcom bubble, but is still home to many Latin Americans and a center of Latin American culture.

"Massive sense of fear and insecurity"

Other restaurant owners in the northern Californian city considered doing the same to Stoll, even though none of the Californian or local authorities had issued official warnings about ICE raids. Prominent restaurateurs like chef Kim Alter, who owns Nightbird, and Zuni Café also shared information on social media about how employees should respond to ICE actions.

A spokeswoman for the Golden Gate Restaurant Association spoke of a "massive sense of fear and uncertainty" in the industry, which employs many documented and undocumented immigrants. The association has no information about specific raids, but companies should definitely inform employees about their rights.

ICE officers arrest several immigrants who had appointments in and outside an immigration court in San Diego. (May 22, 2025) Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Even before Trump was sworn in on January 20, 2025, concern was spreading in San Francisco about his campaign promise to carry out mass deportations of millions of immigrants and people seeking protection. The sometimes brutal actions of the federal authorities in workplaces, in front of churches, in schools and courts and on the streets, which have been well documented since then, and the controversial deportations, some to third countries, are causing fear - and anger - among large sections of the population and driving millions onto the streets.

Most recently last Saturday at the "No Kings" protests, in which millions of people across the country took part to demonstrate against the Trump government and its immigration policy.

Not accepting Trump policies without resistance

Of course, it is primarily migrants who are fearing the catastrophic consequences for themselves and their families, but several US citizens have also ended up in prison or been deported as a result of the dragnet. This is another reason why people of all ethnicities and ages are represented at the predominantly peaceful demonstrations. Large sections of the population - whether citizens, documented or undocumented migrants - condemn the actions of the Trump government and fear for democracy in the USA.

In San Francisco, the anger and the will not to accept Trump's policies without resistance can be seen everywhere. Citizens and immigrants are mobilizing against the henchmen: they are warning of raids, filming arrests and standing between migrants and officials.

Posters are displayed at bus stops explaining in Spanish the rights of dealing with "la pinche migra" (slang for "the fucking migration authority"). Among other things, it says in capital letters "Don't open the front door", "Don't answer questions", "Don't sign anything".

Flyers calling for protests against the Trump administration and the erosion of democracy in the USA or criticizing ICE operations are stuck on lamp posts in all districts of the city. Information evenings and workshops on topics such as "How we can fight back against the Trump agenda" are offered on an ongoing basis.

"We are constantly expecting an ICE raid"

At Manny's in the Mission District, a notice from the San Francisco Immigrant Legal and Education Network hangs right by the door with information on confrontations with ICE officers and a phone number to call for help. "ICE hasn't shown up here yet," says a young woman behind the bar as she prepares an espresso at the Marzocco. "But we're always expecting it."

Union members demonstrate against ICE in San Francisco. (June 9, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Noah Berger

The same attacks are emblazoned on lampposts, store windows and billboards, in bars and public buildings in cities around the San Francisco Bay area.

More than 100 people besieged a building housing an ICE detention program in the SoMa neighborhood on Monday morning (June 16). In an unusual move, several migrants were reportedly given short notice to report there last weekend, leading activists to suspect that this indicated imminent arrests and possible deportations.

Protesters had already blocked access to the building on Sunday and were back on site on Monday to prevent the detention of migrants. Jean Moses from Oakland was also there. "What is being done to the families of migrants pains me," the 75-year-old told local media. "It's underground that we treat people like this."

Trump does not weaken migration policy after all

Last week, it was reported that Trump was partially suspending raids by ICE officials in the hotel and catering industry and in agriculture. Trump apparently wants to partially soften his tough migration policy after Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins made it clear to him that agricultural associations had warned her that their employees would no longer show up for work out of fear, which could paralyze the industry.

This is a huge problem in California in particular. The industry has been unsuccessfully warning Trump for months that mass deportations could jeopardize the country's food supply. According to estimates, 50 to 75 percent of workers in California's gigantic agricultural industry are undocumented. Farm workers - regardless of their legal status - are systemically important. The San Joaquin Valley, California's largest agricultural region, is considered the "breadbasket" of the sub-state and the entire country.

No matter. Trump is known to change his mind by the minute, and this is no exception. Yesterday, the government resumed arrests in the agricultural, hotel and catering industries. Raids on other workplaces, such as the textile industry in Los Angeles, which led to mass protests, had not even been suspended.

Trump's next volte face

A few days later came the next volte face: Trump announced an expanded immigration offensive in several major cities on Sunday - apparently in retaliation for the "No Kings" protests. In an eloquent post on his short messaging service Truth Social on Sunday (June 15), the Republican instructed ICE to expand arrests and deportations, particularly in the Democratic-ruled metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.

Officials must "do everything in their power" for the "largest mass deportation in history". Trump ordered ICE and other authorities: "Get the job done!".

Meanwhile, California's Democratic governor Gavin Newsom - mayor of San Francisco from 2004 to 2011 and Trump's opponent for a long time - is fighting back against Trump's interference in the Golden State. Among other things, he is trying to have the - extremely unusual - deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles ordered by the president stopped by the courts.

"It's starting to look like Russia here": demonstrators at the "No Kings" protest in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Richard Vogel

San Francisco's new mayor David Lurie, who was sworn in at the beginning of January, has not taken a stance on Trump's immigration policy and verbal attacks. What's more, the Democrat deliberately avoids using two words in his public appearances: Donald and Trump. Lurie, a political newcomer and wealthy heir to the Levi-Strauss-Jeans dynasty, seems to be trying to avoid drawing the US president's attention to his strongly left-leaning city.

However, efforts to revitalize San Francisco after the pandemic rely on undocumented immigrants working in hotels, restaurants and on construction sites, critics say. The mayor must therefore stand up for them and take a stand against Trump.

Raids on schools, churches no longer taboo

The day after Trump was sworn in in January, the US Department of Homeland Security rescinded a 2011 directive that prohibited immigration officials from conducting raids in taboo areas such as churches and schools. This is causing great anxiety. Many undocumented people - especially parents - no longer go to work, even though they urgently need the wages. They hardly leave their homes for fear of being picked up by officials in riot gear. What happens to the children in such cases?

A woman from Venezuela cries because her brother was detained by ICE officers after an immigration court appearance in New York. (June 12, 2025) Image: IMAGO/Sipa USA

Many people no longer send their offspring to school for fear that they will be taken there by ICE officials and disappear into the system. The authorities don't even stop at first graders. In May, for example, a young boy in San Francisco was deported to Nicaragua with his mother after the two were arrested at an appointment with immigration officials as part of their visa application.

"They couldn't even go home to get their things or say goodbye," Maggie Furey, a social worker in the first-grader's school district, told education-focused news portal EdSource. "He left school on Friday not knowing he would never see his friends, his teacher, his community again."

Schools train teachers for ICE deployments

Public schools in San Francisco and across California took action shortly after Trump's election victory last November to protect students and their families, many of whom are undocumented immigrants. "Our school district is a safe haven for all students - regardless of immigration status," said Maria Su, the head of the school district, in January.

Teaching staff will be trained to keep officers out of classrooms and recess areas and instead send them to the principal's office. Parents are warned by phone, email and text message when it becomes known that raids are about to take place. Hotlines have been set up to request legal assistance, among other things. Students are given cards with an overview of their rights in case they are approached by officers.

Citizens and immigrants in San Francisco and throughout the Golden State could soon get help from Democrats in California's Congress. Lawmakers want to pass legislation banning immigration authorities from raiding and arresting people at hospitals, schools, shelters, women's shelters and several other "sensitive" locations.

On Monday (June 16), the Democrats followed up. A bill introduced in the Californian Congress by the senators from San Francisco and Berkeley entitled "The No Secret Police Act" would prohibit ICE and other officials in California from wearing masks during operations. They would also be required to show identification.

Masked federal agents appearing in dramatic scenes across the country on streets, in workplaces and in immigration courts to arrest people have sparked comparisons to secret police forces of authoritarian regimes. This could soon be coming to an end, at least in California.