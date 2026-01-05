Fear for Greenland: Denmark reacts to Trump's threats - Gallery Colorful, snow-covered houses in Greenland's capital Nuuk. Trump once again claims ownership of Greenland. Image: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen rejects Trump's claims to ownership of Greenland. Image: Emil Nicolai Helms/Ritzau Scanpix Foto/dpa Glacier in Greenland's Scoresby Sund. Greenlandic politician Aaja Chemnitz says: "We must prepare for the worst and hope for the best." Image: Chris Szagola/AP/dpa Icebergs near the western Greenlandic town of Ilulissat. Image: Steffen Trumpf/dpa Fear for Greenland: Denmark reacts to Trump's threats - Gallery Colorful, snow-covered houses in Greenland's capital Nuuk. Trump once again claims ownership of Greenland. Image: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen rejects Trump's claims to ownership of Greenland. Image: Emil Nicolai Helms/Ritzau Scanpix Foto/dpa Glacier in Greenland's Scoresby Sund. Greenlandic politician Aaja Chemnitz says: "We must prepare for the worst and hope for the best." Image: Chris Szagola/AP/dpa Icebergs near the western Greenlandic town of Ilulissat. Image: Steffen Trumpf/dpa

Trump wants Greenland at all costs and has put Denmark and the inhabitants of the Arctic island on alert. They ask themselves: is the US president really serious?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you There is growing concern in Greenland and Denmark that Donald Trump will put his threats into practice.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is convinced that the US president is serious.

Trump claims that the USA needs the Arctic island for "national security". In the past, the US president has not ruled out military force. Show more

Following new takeover threats from US President Donald Trump, concern about Greenland is growing in the Danish kingdom. Many are asking themselves the question: could Trump really be serious and take control of the Arctic island?

For Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, there is no doubt that Trump is serious. "He has said it again and again, directly and indirectly," said Frederiksen in an interview on Danish radio. "But if the US attacks another Nato country, then everything stops." Trump had not ruled out the use of military force in Greenland in the past.

Danish head of government: Trump is serious

"In any case, the Americans are showing that they are prepared to go quite far and that they don't care about other countries," Arctic researcher Jon Rahbek-Clemmensen from the Danish Defense Academy told the radio station DR. "They see the American continent as their hinterland. That's bad news for Denmark and Greenland, because that's where Greenland is."

On Sunday evening (local time), Trump once again emphasized to journalists: "We need Greenland in terms of national security." The island is of great strategic importance - and Denmark cannot provide security there. To underline this, Trump made fun of his NATO partner with a quote: "Do you know what Denmark did recently? To strengthen security in Greenland, they added a dog sled. It's true. They thought that was a great reinforcement."

Head of government Frederiksen clearly rejected the US president's claims of ownership. "Denmark has always been a good ally," she said in the interview. The country had made efforts to arm itself on the Arctic island last year. "We are united in NATO in strengthening security in the far north." However, you can't just go and take over part of another country's territory. Numerous heads of government from EU countries and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer backed Frederiksen's statement.

Greenlander on Trump's threats: "It makes me furious!"

The latest threats from the USA were the number one topic of conversation on the streets of Greenland's capital Nuuk. "It's so disrespectful that they think they can just take over our country," Greenlander Mia Schmidt told Danish radio. "It makes me furious!"

Many Greenlanders told broadcaster DR that they were now even more worried than before. "This is a clear signal from the US that they insist on taking control of Greenland," said Jesper Müller from Nuuk.

"We must prepare for the worst"

Greenlandic politician Aaja Chemnitz sits in the Danish parliament for her country. She said: "We have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best." Danish politicians also spoke out after the new threats. "I still don't have the imagination to think that the US is considering a military invasion of Greenland," liberal politician Martin Lidegaard told Danish radio. "But they are rattling their sabres and hinting at it. And that is unacceptable."

Greenland is an autonomously administered territory in the Arctic and belongs to the Kingdom of Denmark. Trump had already announced claims to ownership of Greenland during his first term of office. At the time, many people in Denmark took this as a joke. Shortly before the start of his second term in office, Trump made Greenland an issue again. Since then, he has repeatedly threatened to take over the Arctic island.