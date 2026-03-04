On paper, Iran has the Fattah-2 hypersonic missile, which is almost impossible to intercept due to its speed and maneuverability. In practice, however, the weapon is only used in AI-generated videos.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fake videos allegedly show the Iranian Fattah-2 hypersonic missile hitting Jerusalem.

This is why the Fattah-2 is theoretically a major threat to Israel.

This is why the Fattah-2 is probably not a problem in practice. Show more

In the renewed war between Tehran and Jerusalem, Iran is firing lots of missiles and drones at Israel: the air defenses there have a lot of work to do these days.

On the morning of March 4, the 17th wave of missiles fell in the greater Tel Aviv area: 40 of them are said to have been fired. Israel is also being bombarded from Lebanon.

According to rescue workers, there were initially no casualties. According to the Magen David Adom rescue service, 45 people had been injured in rocket attacks the previous day.

Fake videos allegedly show Fattah 2 deployment

However, Israelis are probably most afraid of a weapon that, in theory, has what it takes to overcome the Iron Dome: On November 10, 2023, Tehran announced that the military had further developed its Fattah-1 medium-range missile.

Its successor, the Fattah-2, is to be equipped with hypersonic gliders that can still maneuver at speeds of over Mach 5. The projectile is expected to reach up to Mach 15 (around 6125 km/h) - and threaten targets throughout Israel with a range of 1500 kilometers. See also the video at the top.

And apparently Iran is also striking with its weapon: social media videos like the one above are supposed to show this. There you can supposedly see almost a dozen interceptor missiles shooting into the sky above Jerusalem, but they fail to hit a very fast projectile that crashes into the ground.

"The Iranians don't have the capacity to produce them"

It was the Fattah-2 hypersonic missile, according to the comments. This is not sustainable, they say, with a view to the volley of unsuccessful interceptor missiles, which cost millions per unit in the case of a Patriot system. Indian media in particular are reporting on the alleged attack.

In contrast, there are no reports of such attacks in the Israeli or Western media. In fact, experts doubt that the missile is effective: "Iran has presented a new version of its so-called hypersonic missile. The country calls the new missile Fattah-2 - although the Fattah-1 has not even proven that it is operational or works," writes the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

Jack Watling from the London-based think tank Royal United Services Institute explains the problem to the US broadcaster PBS: "Because of the high speeds between Mach 15 (18,500 km/h) and Mach 5 (6100 km/h), extremely resistant material is required. "This is an extremely complicated task. The Iranians don't have the capacity to produce it," says Watling. The Fattah-2 has not yet been used.

