Can Pere Antoni beach was closed on Saturday due to faeces in the water. Imago Images

Can Pere Antoni beach in Palma had to be closed on Saturday. The reason: faeces in the water. The leak has not yet been found.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Can Pere Antoni beach was closed on Saturday due to faeces in the water.

After investigations, it reopened on Sunday with a warning flag.

The cause of the leak is still unknown. Show more

Can Pere Antoni beach near Palma on Mallorca had to be closed on Saturday. The reason: faeces were found in the sea water, as the "Crónica Balear" writes. Because there was a danger to health, the lifeguards immediately hoisted warning flags.

However, this was ignored by some people. Reinforcements from the local police had to be called in to enforce the ban.

After investigations were carried out, the beach was largely reopened on Sunday. "Can Pere Antoni beach has been reopened - with a yellow flag as a precaution. But you can swim there again," a spokeswoman for Palma City Council toldMallorca Zeitung.

Rare incident

While the beach was closed, employees of the public utility company searched for the source of the faecal leak. This had not yet been found by Monday.

In the past, sewage mixed with faeces has leaked into the Bay of Palma on several occasions, but mainly during heavy rainfall. It has never happened during the summer season and without rainfall. It is not yet known how this happened.