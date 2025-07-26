Donald Trump is determined to get rid of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The US President has already threatened to fire him several times. Powell is still standing firm against Trump's attacks - but how much longer can he hold out?

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US President and the head of the Federal Reserve inspected the multi-billion dollar renovation work on the Fed building.

Trump's figures on the rising costs of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) renovation work are boldly countered by Powell in front of the cameras.

Powell is one of the last high-ranking officials in Washington to openly contradict the US President. Show more

"You are fired" - "You are fired": Donald Trump owes his fame and, to a certain extent, the US presidency to these three words. Trump would love to hurl the phrase from his former TV show "The Apprentice" at Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who simply won't bow to his pressure to lower the key interest rate. Now Trump has tried to embarrass Powell in front of the cameras - but Powell kept his cool.

It was a scene that reminded the US media of the office series "The Office", while observers from Switzerland may have thought of the adaptation called "Stromberg": Trump - blue suit, pink tie and white hard hat - joined Powell on Thursday to inspect the renovation work at the Fed in Washington. He criticized the Fed Chairman for letting the costs get completely out of hand. These now amount to 3.1 billion dollars (around 2.46 billion Swiss francs). The Fed itself puts the price tag for the asbestos removal and other renovations at 2.5 billion dollars.

As Powell shook his head, Trump pulled out a piece of paper to substantiate his accusation. Powell put on his reading glasses and, after a quick fact check, stated that the president had added a third building that had already been finished for five years.

A dying breed in Washington

This makes the 72-year-old Powell a dying breed in Washington. He is a high-ranking official who openly contradicts the President. However, the "Stromberg" comparison is flawed, as Trump is not the "boss" of the Fed chief and cannot fire him without further ado.

🚨 HUMILIATING:



This video of Trump saying he's surprised Biden put in Powell as Fed Chair while a video of Trump nominating Powell HIMSELF plays below is going viral.



Share this video of Trump's mental decline because the media won't. They're too busy giving wall-to-wall… pic.twitter.com/RicF6tjaK1 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 16, 2025

The president could only do so in the event of serious misconduct, as stipulated in the Fed's statutes from 1913. Trump himself had called Powell's dismissal "highly unlikely" in mid-July, but added: "unless he has to go for fraud". Trump was alluding to the renovation costs at the Fed. However, the President did not provide any evidence of Powell's misconduct during his visit to the construction site.

"Moron", "moron" and "loser"

Trump appointed the Republican Powell himself at the beginning of his first term in 2017. Since taking office again in January, however, he has showered him with invective. He called Powell a "moron", "imbecile" and "loser". Meanwhile, supporters of the president are spreading fake resignation letters or videos of the Fed chief on online platforms.

Brian Gardner from the financial services provider Stifel considers all of this to be "theater". Trump is trying to distract from a possible economic downturn with his attacks on Powell, says Gardner.

Warning against Trump's tariff policy

Economic risks are also the main reason for the Fed's restraint. The central bank has been warning for months of increased inflation and rising unemployment figures as a result of Trump's tariff policy. Next week, on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will once again discuss an interest rate cut. Experts expect the twelve-member committee to leave the key interest rate unchanged in the range of 4.25 to 4.5 percent.

Trump, on the other hand, is calling for a reduction of a full three percentage points. The president argues that potential home buyers and other borrowers could benefit from cheap money. Repaying government debt would also become cheaper. These are likely to rise to new record highs due to Trump's recently approved tax cut bill.

The Fed is threatened with death

Powell wants to remain at the helm of the Fed until the end of his second term of office on May 15, 2026. Names of possible successors have long been circulating in the US media. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is under discussion, as is former Fed Board member Kevin Warsh. Warsh, a 55-year-old Republican, recently called for a "regime change" at the Fed along Trump's lines.

Warsh is nothing more than a "lapdog" of the president, criticizes US economist Paul Krugman, winner of the so-called Nobel Prize for Economics. In principle, however, it doesn't matter who wins the race to succeed Powell. "The next chairman of the Fed will be an obedient partisan," predicts Krugman. That would probably be the death knell for the Fed's decades-long vaunted independence from politics.