The federal government has launched the second phase of its national campaign against domestic, sexualized and gender-based violence. The focus is on the new national victim support number 142, which has been available since May 1.

The national prevention campaign against domestic, sexualized and gender-based violence was launched in November 2025 by Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider. (archive image)

The aim of the campaign is to make the prevention messages and help services known to a broad public, as the Federal Office for Gender Equality announced on Monday.

The campaign is supported by the Confederation, the cantons and numerous communes and organizations. The six motifs from the first campaign are now being supplemented with two new ones: one is dedicated to children affected by domestic violence and another to digital surveillance. The subjects will be displayed on posters and flyers in 13 different languages and in plain language throughout Switzerland.

In 2025, the police registered 22,000 crimes of domestic violence, accounting for 44% of all violent crimes. 34 homicides occurred in this context. Of these victims, 21 were killed in the context of a current or previous couple relationship.