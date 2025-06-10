Interior Minister Karner warned against speculation: "Many things have been speculated about and now is the time to carry out a precise investigation." The results should be awaited.

However, Karner has already confirmed that the 21-year-old perpetrator from the Graz area was a former student at the BORG, but did not graduate from there. He was not previously known to the police.

The alleged perpetrator had a gun ownership card (also known as a gun license in Switzerland). When asked by a journalist, Karner specified the weapons used in the crime: They were a long gun and a handgun.

This ended the press conference.