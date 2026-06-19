Since there is no end in sight to the war in Ukraine, the Federal Council intends, in principle, to extend protection status S for Ukrainians through 2027. For now, however, it is consulting with the cantons and other partners on the matter.

This was four and a half years ago: Refugees from Ukraine sing the Ukrainian national anthem during the planting of a “peace linden tree” in Bern as a symbol of peace and solidarity with Ukraine. (File photo)

The Federal Council announced on Friday that, at a national asylum conference in November 2025, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), the cantons, cities, and municipalities were tasked with preparing clear guidelines for the future of protection status S.

The results of this deliberation are now presented in a concept paper titled “The Future of Status S.” According to the Federal Council, it serves to prepare for three possible scenarios: the continuation of Status S, its complete abolition in the event of a stable ceasefire, and the phasing out of Status S in the event of a prolonged conflict.

The federal government took note of this concept at its meeting on Friday. For the government, the concept serves as a framework for decision-making.

Once the consultation on this concept is complete, the Federal Council intends to make a decision this summer. It is also seeking input on whether Ukrainians of conscription age should continue to be eligible for protection status S or whether this protection should be restricted.

The European Union is currently discussing this issue. As the Federal Council announced on Friday, Switzerland has so far coordinated closely with the EU on S protection status and will continue to do so.

Residence Permits Are on the Horizon

Whether protection status S will continue is particularly important at this time, as the war in Ukraine began nearly five years ago. The Asylum Act stipulates that persons in need of protection will receive a residence permit from the cantons if the Federal Council has not yet revoked the temporary protection under status S after five years.