Ignazio Cassis also spoke with the Ticino government about the so-called "health tax" launched by Italy for cross-border commuters. Keystone

The Ticino government received Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis on Monday. One of the topics of discussion with the head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) was the health tax on cross-border commuters launched by Italy.

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Relations between Switzerland and Italy are of great importance for Ticino, according to a communiqué issued by the Ticino government on the meeting. In Bellinzona, Federal Councillor Cassis expressed the hope that the bilateral dialog could "develop constructively" with the support of the federal government in order to address outstanding issues and maintain the good neighbourly relations that are fundamental to the canton.

In addition to the so-called "health tax" - a levy of three to six percent of net wages that the Italian border regions can demand from people working in Switzerland - Cassis also expressed concern about the idea of "special economic zones". The aim of such zones in Italy's border regions would be to create tax and bureaucratic relief in order to stem the migration of companies and tradespeople to neighboring Switzerland.

Criticism of financial equalization

The intercantonal financial equalization, the federal government's austerity measures and the promotion of the Italian language in Switzerland were also discussed at the meeting in Bellinzona, it was reported. The Ticino government had recently called for the financial equalization instrument to be adjusted, as the gap between financially strong and resource-poor cantons was growing and this could jeopardize national cohesion.

The status of preparations for the annual Ministerial Council meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) was also discussed. This will take place in Lugano on December 3 and 4, 2026.