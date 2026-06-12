All primary school students in Switzerland should learn a second national language. The Federal Council aims to enforce this through legislative amendments. It is responding to efforts in German-speaking Switzerland to remove early French instruction from school curricula.

Federal Councilor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider presents a draft bill to the media that would allow the federal government to intervene if German-speaking cantons abolish early French instruction.

On Friday, the Federal Council opened the consultation process on amendments to the Language Act that would allow for the enforcement of instruction in a second national language if necessary. “The status of the national languages in compulsory education is a matter of national importance,” it wrote.

It is putting two options up for discussion: The first requires that two foreign languages be taught in primary school—a second national language and English. This is stipulated in the Harmos Concordat, to which 15 of the 26 cantons belong.

The second option gives the cantons more leeway. Under this option, a second national language would be taught from primary school through the end of compulsory schooling.

The consultation period runs until October 5, 2026.