From 2026, Tardoc will replace the outdated Tarmed tariff with outpatient flat rates. The new system simplifies billing, strengthens GP medicine and is intended to control costs without burdening patients and premium payers

From 2026, doctors and other service providers will bill outpatient services using new tariffs and flat rates. This means the end of the twenty-year-old Tarmed model. Not much will change for patients and premium payers.

On Wednesday, the Federal Council approved the new individual service tariff structure called Tardoc and the new outpatient flat rates, which will come into force on January 1, 2026. After lengthy negotiations, the tariff partners had previously agreed on the new overall tariff system.

In general, Tardoc enables more accurate billing of consultation times than Tarmed and takes better account of the special features and needs of GP medicine, wrote the Federal Council. The flat rates simplified billing and limited the incentives to increase the volume of services billed.

The change in the tariff system itself should not lead to an increase in the cost of outpatient medical services. To this end, the Federal Council set an upper limit of 4 percent for the annual increase in effective total costs. If this limit is exceeded, the tariff partners must take corrective measures.

Approval of the new tariff model is limited to three years. According to the Federal Council, it should then be possible to make "any necessary adjustments following the introduction of the new system". The new model should "continue to evolve".