At the WEF in Davos, Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter spoke about the return of power politics. "We are back in an era of brutal, quite shameless power politics," said the Finance Minister on the SRF program "Gredig direkt".

"Of course I'm worried, and so am I, about what's happening - it's not to Switzerland's advantage," Keller-Sutter continued. "But ultimately we can't change it. We have to try to move around the world as best we can."

Now power is once again concentrated in the hands of a few, medium-sized states such as Germany and small states such as Switzerland are being marginalized, the Federal Councillor continued. Politically, Switzerland is not powerful - and is therefore "fully exposed" to this "storm".

In response to the question of whether Switzerland should primarily look after itself in today's world, despite new free trade agreements or alliances, Keller-Sutter replied: "You always have to look after your own country's interests first. But in order to safeguard these interests, you also have to talk to others".

The program was recorded on Wednesday before US President Trump's speech at the WEF.