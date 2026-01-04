The USA has carried out military strikes in Venezuela. Cristian Hernandez/AP/dpa

Switzerland advises against travel to Venezuela with immediate effect. Following the US attack at the weekend, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs classifies the security situation as tense and unpredictable.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Department of Foreign Affairs has issued a travel warning for the whole of Venezuela and advises against all travel.

This is due to the tense security situation, possible border closures and infrastructure restrictions.

Swiss nationals in the country should avoid crowds and follow the instructions of the authorities. Show more

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs issued a travel warning for the whole of Venezuela on Sunday. As a result of the US attack on Saturday, the situation is tense and further developments are uncertain, which is why travel to the country is not recommended.

It is unclear whether safety can be guaranteed, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) wrote on its website on Sunday. In Venezuela, the "estado de conmoción interior o exterior" has been declared, which authorizes the state to control public services and close borders, among other things.

Accordingly, flight connections are no longer guaranteed and there could be supply bottlenecks as well as interrupted telephone and internet connections. The FDFA also referred to possible violent demonstrations, damage to property or looting as well as blocked social media. Foreign travelers are at risk of being arrested, interrogated and detained.

Anyone traveling to Venezuela should be aware that Switzerland may only be able to provide limited services or none at all. According to the FDFA, Swiss nationals who are already in the country should avoid demonstrations and large gatherings of people and follow the instructions of the local authorities.

Even before the US intervention, the FDFA advised against tourist and other non-urgent travel to Venezuela and against travel to certain parts of the country. On September 29, 2025, the Venezuelan government announced that it would declare an extraordinary situation in the event of a conflict.