The federal government is warning of a severe heat wave. Starting Thursday at noon, a Level 3 heat warning (out of 4) will be in effect for large parts of Switzerland. The highest heat warning level is in effect in the cantons of Basel-Stadt and Basel-Land.

It’s going to get really hot in the coming days. (Stock photo)

The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) announced this on Wednesday. According to MeteoSwiss, heat poses a serious threat to people, animals, the environment, and infrastructure. High temperatures can have a negative impact on health.

According to Meteoschweiz, a warning at the highest level indicates a high risk of circulatory problems and physical discomfort. At Level 3, the risk is “significant.”

It is recommended to drink plenty of fluids, seek shade, and avoid physical exertion as much as possible. The heat warnings are in effect until Tuesday at 8 p.m.