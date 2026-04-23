These corridors are empty this week: the Federal Statistical Office in Neuchâtel. Keystone

Due to faulty fire protection systems, staff at the Federal Statistical Office in Neuchâtel are temporarily working from home. A routine inspection revealed serious deficiencies.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to defective fire protection systems, staff at the Federal Statistical Office in Neuchâtel are working from home this week as a precautionary measure.

A good 300 employees are affected.

The defect was discovered during a routine check last Friday and affects audible alarms, automatic fire doors and light signals. Show more

Staff at the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) in Neuchâtel are working from home this week. The reason for this is that the fire protection systems in the building are not working properly - a precautionary evacuation was ordered.

The problem was discovered during a routine inspection last Friday, as the FSO's communication service informed the Keystone-SDA news agency on Thursday. It confirmed a report by the French-speaking Swiss radio and television station RTS. The check was intended to ensure that all systems are operational in the event of a fire.

"In contrast to other years, the audible alarms, the automatic fire doors and the light signals did not work," explained spokesman Xavier Studer on the radio. The office took the necessary measures "quickly".

In search of a replacement part

The staff were therefore "immediately informed to stay at home for safety reasons". An evacuation out of caution following a problem with the fire alarm system in a federal building is "not an everyday occurrence", RTS states on its website.

According to Studer, the cause of the fault, which has been known since Tuesday, is due to the failure of an "electronic component" that controls the fire protection systems. "We are still looking for the replacement part so that we can fix the problem," the spokesperson continued.

Around 300 FSO employees are affected by the temporary "malfunction". According to the office, the problem should be resolved by the end of the week or early next week at the latest.