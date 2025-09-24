The Ferrari was completely demolished on impact. Feuerwehr Wachenroth

An 830 hp Ferrari crashed into a truck in a spectacular accident on the A3 in Bavaria on Tuesday morning. While everyone involved got off lightly, dozens of rubberneckers caused outrage - the police reacted immediately.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Ferrari collided with a Polestar and a truck on the A3 in Franconia, Bavaria.

All drivers were injured but escaped with minor injuries.

65 rubberneckers were reported to the police and face a fine of up to 200 euros and a point in Flensburg. Show more

Accident on the A3 in Bavaria on Tuesday morning: at around 9.30 a.m., a 33-year-old driver of a Polestar wanted to overtake an articulated lorry near Wachenroth (Bamberg district). In doing so, he overlooked an approaching Ferrari 12Cilindri with 830 hp. The 53-year-old sports car driver was unable to take evasive action, resulting in a collision.

The Ferrari crashed into the side of the Polestar and then into the central crash barrier, according to the police. Both vehicles became wedged, spun and finally rammed into the truck. The 50-year-old trucker lost control and the 40-ton truck crashed onto its side. All three drivers and a 44-year-old co-driver were injured, but miraculously escaped serious injury.

Numerous rubberneckers reported

Cars and trucks were largely destroyed in the crash, and debris also damaged two vehicles in oncoming traffic. The truck was carrying horse feed, which had to be spread on the road in pallets after the accident.

The Polestar was also completely destroyed. Feuerwehr Wachenroth

It was not only the accident that caused outrage, but also the reactions of many road users: Numerous drivers filmed or photographed the scene of the accident with cell phones or tablets - some even from the oncoming traffic. However, the police were prepared and noted the license plate numbers. A total of 65 rubberneckers were reported. They face a fine of up to 200 euros and a point in Flensburg.

The lack of a rescue lane also caused delays. Emergency services had to make several announcements to ensure that the vehicles in the traffic jam got into the correct lane. "At first, we had trouble getting to the scene of the accident at all," said a police spokesperson.

The freeway in the direction of Nuremberg remained closed for a long time after the accident and traffic was diverted over a wide area.