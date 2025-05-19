  1. Residential Customers
Accident near the Swiss border Ferrari driver loses control at over 200 km/h - two seriously injured

dpa

19.5.2025 - 10:37

The sports car burns out next to the highway. It is a Ferrari.

Image: dpa

The wreckage was extinguished off the highway.

Image: dpa

The sports car burns out next to the highway. It is a Ferrari.

Image: dpa

The wreckage was extinguished off the highway.

Image: dpa

A driver loses control of his sports car on a bend in the Allgäu region. Both occupants are able to get out of the car - then it burns out.

DPA

19.05.2025, 10:37

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A Ferrari driver lost control at over 200 km/h on the A96 near Leutkirch, crashed into the crash barrier and broke through a wildlife fence - the car burned out.
  • The two occupants, both seriously injured, were able to rescue themselves from the vehicle and were taken to hospital.
  • The damage to the vehicle amounts to around 120,000 euros; according to the police, there was no speed limit at the scene of the accident.
Show more

A sports car driver left the road at more than 200 kilometers per hour on the Autobahn 96. The vehicle burnt out. The vehicle was a Ferrari. The two occupants were seriously injured, according to the police.

According to the report, the 36-year-old driver lost control of his car on Sunday evening on a bend near Leutkirch in Allgäu in the German state of Baden-Württemberg - close to the Swiss border.

The car initially crashed into a central crash barrier. From there, the car skidded across all lanes and broke through a wildlife fence. The car only came to a halt around 50 meters from the freeway.

The two seriously injured occupants were able to get out of the car themselves before the car burst into flames. The sports car was reportedly burnt out. Paramedics took the two men to a clinic. Investigators put the damage to the car at around 120,000 euros. According to the police, there was no speed limit at the scene of the accident.

