Particulate matter 50 times the normal level, watery eyes and shortness of breath: the religious festival of Diwali brings New Delhi not only light and hope, but also noise, smoke and dangerously bad air.

Air pollution in the metropolis has increased drastically due to the festivities.

Air pollution in the metropolis has increased drastically due to the festivities.

During Diwali, the festival of lights, millions celebrate the victory of good over evil. But the festivities cause the air quality to drop dramatically. The city is shrouded in thick smog every year.

A festival of light that unites religions

Diwali stands for hope, light and new beginnings. It lasts several days and is celebrated on different dates depending on the region - usually between mid-October and mid-November. It is mainly celebrated by Hindus, but Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists also take part.

